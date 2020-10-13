The Colton-Pierrepont Central and St. Lawrence Central varsity girls soccer teams ended months of uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic by opening the 2020 NAC East Division season with hard-fought wins this past while Norwood-Norfolk Central fell short in its West Division debut.
C-P 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 0: At Swift Field in South Colton, the teams played to a scoreless halftime draw before eighth-grader Kaitlyn Houston converted on a lead pass from senior Abeni Payne five minutes into the second half for the only goal the Lady Colts would need. Payne sealed the win by finishing off a pass from Morgan Cole 10 minutes later.
“It’s definitely a very different atmosphere with the whole COVID thing. We’re all just very thankful to even be able to play,” said Payne, one of only two seniors on the C-P roster this fall.”
“Wearing masks makes it a little tougher to breathe at times but it’s something we have to get used too,” she added. “We’ve been doing a good job of keeping each other in check in practice so that we’re ready to wear them for games.”
Eighth-grader Kendall LaMora handled the four shots she faced backstopping the shutout in her varsity goaltending debut. Freshman Kelsey Farnsworth made nine saves working the P-H crease for all but the last five minutes, giving way to classmate Alexys Bond, who wasn’t called on to make a stop.
“I thought we were a little ragged today. We didn’t pass the ball very well in the first and Colton beat us to the ball quite a bit,” noted P-H coach Evan Harper.
Both teams are slated to be back in action this afternoon with the Lady Colts traveling to Brasher Falls to face St. Lawrence Central at 4 p.m. and the Lady Panthers welcoming Chateaugay starting at 4:45 p.m.
“We’re doing all that we can so that we can keep playing because we just don’t know how long the season could last. It could last just this one game, a week, three weeks,” said C-P coach Craig Bogart. “We’ve been telling the girls all along how they should be thankful just to have the opportunity to be back out there on the field.”
SATURDAY GAMES
In other NAC girls soccer matchups Saturday, Chateaugay girls dropped East rival Tupper Lake 5-1 and Harrisville rallied to notch a 4-3 win in overtime against West Division rival Hermon-DeKalb.
SLC 2, M-W 1: At Madrid, sophomore Rylee Daoust connected in the final minute of the first half and junior Kayle McCarthy made it 2-0 for the Lady Larries 15 minutes into the the second half before Grace Plumley pulled the Lady Yellowjackets to within one with 10 minutes remaining.
Sophomore Hannah Agans handled four shots backstopping the win while sophomore Alaina Armstrong made seven saves for M-W.
The two teams are scheduled to host East rivals this afternoon starting at 4 p.m. with SLC taking on C-P and M-W facing Brushton-Moira.
Morristown 1, N-N 0: At Norfolk, Laurell Vinch finished off a play set up by Madysan Gagnon with two minutes left in the first half and the Lady Green Rockets made it hold up as the game-winner.
Emma Showers turned aside the 10 shots she faced in posting the shutout while Shelby Vallance logged seven saves for the Lady Flyers, who are scheduled to play at Hermon-DeKalb today starting at 4 p.m.
Chateaugay 5, Tupper Lake 1: At Tupper Lake, Chloe Champagne scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the the Lady Bulldogs. Olivia Cook also scored twice in the East Division win while Lexie Jarvis accounted for the other goal.
Elizabeth Stalhammer broke through for the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.
Harrisville 4, H-D 3 (OT): At DeKalb Junction, Evelyn Winters scored three goals, including the winner in the third minute of overtime, to lead the visiting Lady Pirates. Winters also assisted on the game-tying goal, scored by Torie Moore in the 71st minute.
The Lady Green Demons led 3-1 early in the second half on two goals by Audri Tehonica and another from Hannah Gollinger.
FRIDAY GAMES
A pair of girls soccer debuts played Friday saw FA outlast OFA 2-1 in the lone Central matchup and Hammond blanked Heuvelton 2-0 in a West Division opener.
FA 2, OFA 1: At Malone, Ryleigh McCauley scored a goal and set up the other by Brooke Pritchard as the host Lady Huskies built a 2-0 lead seven minutes into the game then held on for the win after Brinley Frederick pulled the Lady Blue Devils to within one midway through the second half.
Madison Ansari worked the crease for 10 saves in the winning effort while Emma Chapman turned away seven shots for OFA.
Hammond 2, Heuvelton 0: At Heuvelton, Avery Kenyon generated both goals and Jordan Kloepping was counted on to stop three shots in posting the shutout win.
Emma LaFaver recorded 10 stops in the losing cause.
TUESDAY GAMES
In varsity girls soccer action Tuesday, Salmon River Central opened its season with a 1-0 interdivisional win on the road over Brushton-Moira.
Salmon River 1, BMC 0: At Brushton, Myranda Collette connected off an assist from Talyn Wylie and the visiting Lady Shamrocks made it stand as the game-winner in the season debut for both squads. Mia Leroux turned aside the five shots she faced working the crease for the shutout.
Salmon River is scheduled to make play its NAC Central Division opener this afternoon at Canton Central starting at 4 p.m.
-------
GIRLS SOCCER
Wednesday: Salmon River at Canton, FA at Gouverneur, Heuvelton at Harrisville, N-N at H-D, Morristown at Lisbon, BMC at M-W, C-P at SLC, Chateaugay at P-H.
Thursday: Massena at FA.
Friday: SLC at Chateaugay, Potsdam at Gouverneur, H-D at Heuvelton, Hammond at Morristown, Lisbon at N-N, M-W at C-P, P-H at SRF 4:15 p.m.
Saturday: Tupper Lake at BMC 10 a.m., Salmon River at OFA 10 a.m., Canton at FA 12 p.m.
Monday: Lisbon at Hammond, Morristown at Harrisville, N-N at Heuvelton, SRF at Tupper Lake 4:15 p.m., Chateaugay at M-W 5 p.m.
Tuesday: C-P at BMC, OFA at Canton, SRF at Chateaugay, Massena at FA, Potsdam at Salmon River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.