COLTON - The Colton-Pierrepont Central varsity soccer teams earned an NAC East Division sweep over their St. Regis Falls counterparts on Friday.
BOYS GAME
C-P 5, SRF 0: At St. Regis Falls, the Colts (4-2) carried a 1-0 lead into halftime on an unassisted goal by Ted Farns before breaking away in the second half for the convinving win. Farns finished with two goals and an assist. Cody Francis, Lachlan Johnson and Chris St. Andrews struck for the other goals while Nathaniel Lemieux and Mike Schwartfigure each tallied a solo assist.
Harlee Besio handled the two shots he faced backstopping the shutout. Derek Provost recorded 16 saves for the Saints (0-4).
GIRLS GAME
C-P 3, SRF 0: At Swift Field in South Colton, the Lady Colts notched all three goals in the final 16 minutes of regulation en route to raising their record to 5-1. Kaitlyn Houston notched the eventual game-winner 24 minutes into the second half then pushed the lead to 2-0 just two minutes later off an assisted by Alexus Cuthert. Isabelle Vaccaro sealed the win in the closing minutes by finishing off a play set up by Houston and Mya Lemieux.
Kendall LaMora made five saves working the crease for the shutout while Caydence Rondeau had a dozen stops for the Lady Saints (0-4-1).
OTHER BOYS GAMES
In the other NAC varsity boys soccer action Friday, Chateaugay outlasted East rival Brushton-Moira 2-1 while a pair of West Division games saw Lisbon overcome Hermon-DeKalb 3-1, Heuvelton beat Morristown 5-1 and Harrisville blank Hammond 3-0.
Chateaugay 2, BMC 1: In a matchup of winless teams played at Brushton, Justin Kennedy opened the scoring for the host Panthers (0-4) but Ethan Cook pulled the Bulldogs even with nine minutes left in the first half off an assist from Lucas Monette. The duo switched roles in producing the game-winner 14 minutes into the second half.
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
The other NAC girls soccer games Friday took place in the West Division with Hermon-DeKalb edging Lisbon 3-2, Hammond dropping Harrisville 5-0 and Morristown playing Heuvelton to a scoreless overtime tie.
-------
SCHEDULES
BOYS SOCCER
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
Saturday: Salmon River at FA 10 a.m., OFA at Massena 12:30 p.m., Canton at Potsdam 1 p.m., BMC at C-P 2 p.m.
Sunday: BMC at P-H 1 p.m.
Monday: Salmon River at Gouverneur, Potsdam at Massena, Lisbon at Harrisville, OFA at FA, SRF at C-P, N-N at SLC.
Tuesday: Morristown at E-K, Lisbon at Heuvelton, Hammond at H-D, N-N at C-P, P-H at M-W, SRF at Chateaugay 4:30 p.m., BMC at SLC 6 p.m.
-------
GIRLS SOCCER
(all games 4 p.m. unless noted)
Saturday: FA at Salmon River 10 a.m., Massena at OFA 10 a.m., Potsdam at Canton 10 a.m., BMC at Chateaugay 10 a.m., Tupper Lake at C-P 10 a.m.
Sunday: Chateaugay at M-W 1 p.m.
Monday: Gouverneur at Salmon River, Massena at Potsdam, N-N at Morristown, Harrisville at Lisbon, C-P at SRF, FA at OFA 7 p.m.
Tuesday: SLC at BMC 3:45 p.m., E-K at Morristown, Heuvelton at Lisbon, Harrisville at N-N, C-P at Tupper Lake, M-W at P-H, H-D at Hammond, Chateaugay at SRF 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.