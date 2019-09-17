Former Indian River running back Ronnie Clark ranks as Alfred State’s leading rusher through the first two games of the Pioneers’ football season with 145 yards on 35 carries.
Clark, a sophomore, ran for 49 yards on 20 carries in Alfred States’ 30-20 loss to Hartwick College on Saturday during its home opener.. Clark ran for 711 yards during his freshman season, scoring six touchdowns.
Alexander Gonzalez, a freshman lineman from Carthage, has contributed two tackles and a fumble recovery during his first two games with the Pioneers. Trevor Gydesen, a sophomore defensive tackle from Indian River, is also a member of Alfred State (0-2).
Nick Draught, an Immaculate Heart Central graduate, has contributed for Division I Colgate in his third season with the Raiders, after missing his entire sophomore season with an injury.
So far in his junior year, Draught has made three catches through the first three games.
Draught, has averaged 14.3 yards per catch and scored a touchdown for Colgate’s first scoring play of the season on a 10-yard pass from Grant Breneman in a 34-14 loss to Villanova in the season-opener.
Colgate is 0-3.
Brayden Bush, a Madrid-Waddington graduate who played football for Canton, has made an instant impact with the University of Rochester, playing defensive back in his first year.
Bush, who starts at strong safety, has accumulated eight tackles, including five solos, through Rochester’s first two games. The Yellowjackets have lost to Case Western Reserve and Endicott.
CROSS COUNTRY
Section 10 champion Nathan McNally, formerly of Ogdensburg Free Academy, has taken a key spot on Nazareth College’s cross country team as a freshman, finishing each of the last two invitationals second on the team.
On Sept. 7, McNally helped Nazareth place sixth overall during the Hamilton Short Course invitational. He took 29th overall on the 5-kilometer course, placing in 16 minutes, 11.9 seconds, just behind Nazareth’s leading runner, Chris Celecki, who placed 28th in 16:11.6.
In McNally’s first collegiate invitational, he finished 15th overall and second on the team as Nazareth placed 12th in the Terry Rodenbeck Invitational at St. John Fisher.
Sam Dumas, who won the Section 10 title in the steeplechase last spring for Malone, placed 42nd for St. Bonaventure in the Stampede Invitational on Friday in Buffalo.
Dumas, in his first season for the Division I program, ran in 28:59.7 as St. Bonaventure placed 12th in the team standings in the 8K event.
Dumas finished 17th in 17:55.1 in the 5K Little Three Invitational for his first collegiate competition.
Freshman Alicia Haynes, a former South Jefferson standout, marked her collegiate debut by leading her teammates in the Adelphi Panthers Invitational on Sept. 6. in Garden City.
Haynes, who competes for Farmingdale State, placed 17th in the 5K race in 21:10.6 to head her Rams teammates, who finished fourth as a team.
Norwood-Norfolk graduate Sydney Levison made her Division I running debut for Siena College on Sept. 7 by finishing 33rd in the Siena Cross Country Invitational in Colonie.
Levison, whose senior season was hampered after suffering a broken leg during the Van Dusen Invitational her junior year, was part of a Siena team that finished second to Marist in Siena invite.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Beaver River graduate Sierra Neddo has helped the Houghton College women’s soccer team win its last three games with a strong start to her sophomore year.
Neddo, of Beaver Falls, scored all three of Houghton’s goals in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Medaille College in Houghton. Two of the goals came unassisted and gives Neddo a team-high six goals in the first six games of the season.
Neddo, who suffered a knee injury during her senior year at Beaver River that damaged her final soccer and basketball seasons for the Beavers, has already eclipsed her scoring output as a freshman at Houghton. She played in 11 games last season, finishing with three goals and two assists.
Another former Frontier League player, Kealy DeForest, has provided two goals for the Highlanders (3-3) through the team’s first six games. DeForest is a junior midfielder and scored against SUNY Geneseo in the season-opener.
McKenzie Marti, a senior from Lowville, has played at forward and midfield, started all six games and recorded one shot.
Haley Cole, who plays defense for Roberts Wesleyan College’s women’s soccer team, registered the first goal of her collegiate career to lift the Redhawks to a 2-1 victory Saturday over Bloomfield College in Bloomfield, N.J.
Cole, a sophomore, connected on an assist from Israela Groves with 26 minutes, 31 seconds remaining to give the Redhawks the 2-1 advantage.
Cole has started all four games for Roberts Wesleyan (3-1).
Lowville’s Selena Beller also plays for the Redhawks. A redshirt junior midfielder, she’s appeared in one game.
Trisha Martin, a sophomore midfielder at Cazenovia College and a former Lisbon player, ranks fifth on the team in points scored through the Wildcats’ first five games.
Martin has played in three of Cazenovia’s five games but registered all her scoring so far with two goals and an assist in a 12-0 rout of Villa Maria College on Sept. 1. Martin scored the game’s first goal.
Former St. Lawrence Central player Jannell Brothers also competes for the Wildcats as a midfielder/defender and has supplied a goal in three games.
Cazenovia is 2-3.
Former Lisbon player Maddison Vine is one of four Le Moyne players to score a goal this season as the Division II Dolphins have posted a 1-2 start to the year.
Vine, a junior forward, scored Le Moyne’s first goal of the season as the Dolphins beat Roberts Wesleyan 3-1 in the season-opener on Sept. 5.
Senior Vera Freda, a former Lowville player, delivered her first goal of the season Saturday in Keuka College’s 6-0 romp over SUNY Cobleskill at Cobleskill.
Freda, who starts at midfield and played in all 18 games for the Wolves as a junior, scored Keuka’s second goal of the game Saturday, 23:11 into the first half to help Keuka to its first win of the year. The Wolves are 3-1.
Former Copenhagen standout Claire Stackel had played in all six of the University at Albany’s women’s soccer games and had started four of the games entering the Great Danes’ game against Cornell on Sunday.
Stackel, a midfielder, has played 405 minutes, good for sixth on the Division I squad, which was 2-3-1 through Saturday. As a junior, Stackel started 22 of 23 games for Albany and finished with four goals and three assists.
Abigail Dwyer, a former LaFargeville standout, has started five of St. John Fisher’s six games as a defender for the Cardinals.
Dwyer has registered four shots on goal for the Cardinals (2-4).
Former South Lewis athlete Jaedyn Ossont, who enjoyed a successful collegiate career at SUNY Canton, is helping lead the SUNY Fredonia women’s soccer team after being named an assistant coach prior to the season.
Ossont, who played two seasons of soccer for Canton and four seasons of softball, graduated in May. SUNY Fredonia is 2-3.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oswego sophomore Slater Bushen, a former Lyme standout, has scored three goals and assisted on another in the Lakers’ first six games of the season.
Bushen sits seconds on the team in scoring behind Caleb Asamoah, who has scored six times. One of Bushen’s goals was the lone score against Morrisville State in the season-opener for Oswego (4-2).
GOLF
Former Ogdensburg Free Academy champion Jake VanHouse continues to contribute for the Elmira College team in his freshman year. Last Wednesday, VanHouse placed 11th overall with a 9-over-81 at the Keuka Invitational. Elmira finished sixth in the team competition.
On Sept. 6, Elmira finished first in the Cobleskill Jug Classic, the first time the Soaring Eagles had won a tournament since 2014-15. VanHouse placed second on the team with an 80, one stroke off the team lead.
