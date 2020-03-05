POTSDAM — It will be the top two seeded teams going head-to-head for the Section 10 Overall girls basketball title at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium on Friday, as the top-seeded Canton Golden Bears and the second seed Hammond Red Devils were both victorious in their semifinal games on Tuesday.
Hammond jumped in front of the third-seeded Franklin Academy Huskies early and steadily pulled away to a 55-36 win, while the lady Golden Bears outslugged the fourth-seeded St. Lawrence Central Larries 60-53 in Tuesday’s nightcap at Maxcy Hall.
Top-seeded Canton and number two Hammond will take to the SUNY Potsdam hardwood at 6 p.m. on Friday in the girls Overall tournament of champions final, while a pair of Central Division rivals, Franklin Academy and Ogdensburg, will vie for the boys title in the nightcap.
Despite Tuesday’s setbacks, both Franklin Academy and St. Lawrence are still alive in the postseason and will now move on to the NYSPHSAA playoffs.
Class A champion Franklin Academy (13-9) will open up its state slate right back at SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday in a 6 p.m. start against a Section 2 champion, while St. Lawrence hosts a yet-to-be-determined Section 7 opponent at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, also on the Maxcy Hall hardwood.
Canton travels to Saratoga High School for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, while Hammond goes to Onondaga Community College in Syracuse for a quarterfinal round contest on Saturday, March 14.
Hammond 55, Franklin Academy 36: In Wednesday’s opener, the lady Huskies took an early 6-3 lead, but the Red Devils (23-1) closed out the opening quarter with a 15-7 run and built a five-point cushion, 18-13, at the end of the stanza.
The FA girls climbed back to within three points twice early in the second quarter, but Hammond used a 10-4 surge to built a 30-21 halftime advantage.
The Red Devils opened up the second half with an 8-0 run and quickly increased their lead to 17 points and never looked back en route to their postseason victory.
Hammond increased its lead to 20 points early in the fourth quarter, as both teams struggled to put the ball through the hoop during the final stanza.
With 3:29 left in the contest, Franklin Academy junior Madison Ansari became the eighth female varsity basketball player (11th overall) to reach the 1,000-point mark in career scoring. She is the second FA player to reach that milestone this season, as FA senior Payton Poirier accomplished the feat on Feb. 22.
It was senior Leah Gallagher, however, who led the Huskies offensively with a game-high 25 points.
Caitlin Douglas followed with six points on a pair of buckets from beyond the arc, while Ansari, who struggled to find her shooting touch throughout the contest, finished with just three. Alanna “Lou” dumas accounted for the Huskies’ other two points.
Hammond had three players reach double digits in its third win over the Huskies this season.
Avery Kenyon led the way with 21 points, including three buckets from downtown, while Kelsey Bennett tossed in four treys and finished with 16 points.
Eighth-grader Landree Kenyon connected on a pair of triples and capped off the win with 10 points.
Hailey Cunningham and Kylie Vaughan added dive and three points respectively to the Red Devils postseason victory.
Canton 60, St. Lawrence 53: In Tuesday’s semifinal nightcap, the Golden Bears (20-3) worked their way to leads of 20-16 after one and 33-24 at the half, then matched the St. Lawrence output in the second half to gain the win.
Sarah Sieminski paced the Bears with a game-high 21 points, as Maddie Hoy followed with a 14-point outing. Catherine Chisholm fashioned a nine-point game, while Lexi Huiatt finished with six points.
Mary Lobdell contributed four points to the win, while Gretchen Warner, Esther Shipman and Emily Wentworth chipped in with two points apiece.
Senior Marissa McLean led the Larries offensively with 16 points, as Mackenzie Moreau and Maggi Yandoh combined for 23 points, 12 and 11 respectively. Abbi Lemieux scored eight points, while freshman Rylee Daoust accounted for the other six for St. Lawrence (11-12). McLean entered the game needing nine points to became the latest SLC varsity basketball player to reach 1,000 points for their career. In doing so, she joined classmate Yandoh as the two newest members of the Larries’ 1,000-point club.
