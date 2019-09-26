Carol Avery

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Carol D. Lamb Avery, 77 of Westville, NY on September 23rd, 2019 at the Alice Center in Malone, NY.
Carol was born December 22, 1941 in Chateaugay, NY the daughter of William Lamb and Nina Willis Lamb.
She attended local schools. Carol was united in marriage to Lyle Avery in Malone on December 14th, 1959. She was employed at Salmon River Central School in Environmental Services for 22 years until 2000 when she retired.
Carol enjoyed going to her church (The First Christian Church) with Pastor Nate Beachy and loved being with her church friends. She also loved shopping and having lunch with her friends. In her spare time she enjoyed putting together puzzles, She was very fond of her dogs.
Many years ago Carol was part of a Coffee Gathering that met quite often at the home of her long time friend Esther Reynolds. The group consisted of Esther, Donna Barnes, Lucy Nichols, and Carol. They were very close and enjoyed their time together.
Carol is survived by her husband Lyle, 3 sons and 2 daughters in Law, Neal & Terry Avery of Westville, NY, Kevin Avery of Fort Covington, NY and Kyle and Roberta Avery also of Westville. 3 grandchildren, Trevor Avery of Westville, Lindsay Avery of Malone, Zach Martin of Lake Placid, NY and Shawn Hyde of Westville. 4 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her close friends Lucy Nichols of Malone, NY and Harold & Sue Clark of Moira, NY.
In addition to her parents, Carol is pre-deceased by a son George Avery and 3 sisters, Elsie Lamb Cook of Brushton, NY, Theda Lamb of Saranac Lake, NY and Norma Lamb Tasty of Chateaugay, NY.
Calling Hours will be on Friday September 27th at the First Christian Church, in Brushton, NY from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m.. A time of food and fellowship will immediately follow the Service also at the church. Graveside Services will be held Saturday September 28th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Coal Hill Cemetery in Westville, NY.
Memorial Contributions can be addressed to the First Christian Church, 45 Delancy Ave, Brushton, NY 12916. Online condolences can be sent to spauldingfh@yahoo.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Spaulding Funeral Home of Malone, NY.
