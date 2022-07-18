Augustinian Academy graduation held

Six graduated from Augustinian Academy in Carthage on June 20. The eighth grade graduates, with the Rev. Todd R. Thibault, school and St. James pastor, in back, are from front, Mia Caputo, Mia Caputo, Isaiah Welch, Eleanor Ball, Brodie Wojicikowski, Parker Richards and Shane Motes. The graduation ceremony, held at St. James Church included Mass. Isaiah and Parker will continue their eduction at Immaculate Heart Central in Watertown, Brodie will attend Carthage Central School and Shane will go to Indian River. Mia will be moving out of state and Eleanor is undecided.
