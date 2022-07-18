Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.