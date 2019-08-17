Carthage Library Opens Lot
Buy Now

Members of the Carthage Free Library Board, staff members and local municipal officials cut the ribbon for the new library parking lot Wednesday. According to board member Robert Sligar, third from left, the parking lot will enable more patrons, especially those who are elderly or handicapped, to use the library’s services. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.