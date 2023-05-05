Carthage students on the ice for Cavaliers

CARTHAGE — Despite Carthage Central School not having an ice hockey team, Carthage students were able to take to the ice.
Through a partnership with Immaculate Heart Central School sophomores Jaired Bach and Keegan Heim and junior Colin Whitmore were able to play high school ice hockey.
“Colin, Keegan,and Jaired are all hard working student athletes,” said Adam Roberts the IHC head coach. “It was a good experience being able to help these student athletes grow into a better hockey player and hope I inspired them to do their best all the time.”
Colin, at left wing, and Jaired on defence, both played in 21 games and Keegan played in seven.
“Keegan Heim had a successful year with our affiliate IHA travel team and continues to improve,” said Coach Roberts. “Colin is going into his senior year looking to be a leader and a good role model for the underclassmen. Jaired is heading into his fourth year of high school varsity hockey and is eagerly working hard to be a captain and team leader for the next coming seasons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.