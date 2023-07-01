Carthage VFW Auxiliary elects officers

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.