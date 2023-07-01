Carthage VFW Auxiliary elects officers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 Auxiliary recently elected officers for the next year. The new officers are, in front, from left, Jane Reape, senior vice president; Joanne Spencer, patriotic instructor; DeeDee Guyette, president; and Nancy Fuller, chaplain. In back are Janet Cooper, historian; Donna Barnhart, conductress; Esther Reape, secretary; Mary Beirman, treasurer; Cindy Percoski, trustee; and Ellie Queary, junior vice president. Missing from the picture are: Deb Swem, guard; and Linda Moody, trustee. Photo provided
