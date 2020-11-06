High cholesterol: How to keep it at bay
With winter closing in, the feasting holidays bearing down and COVID-19 keeping us home it is no surprise that we may seek out comfort foods or slack off on the physical activity. It becomes no surprise either when our cholesterol also jumps up, specifically the low-density lipoproteins (LDL) type of cholesterol associated with increased chances for heart disease.
LDLs are one of several lipids or fats that circulate in our systems. These include triglycerides and high-density lipoproteins (HDLs). LDLs, however, are closely correlated to cardiovascular disease risk. The lower the LDL number, the better. Optimal levels are less than 100 mg/dl for most people. As your level climbs, your doctor may suggest a range of options from diet to medications to help you lower this number.
Weight management, physical activity, preventing or treating high blood pressure and a healthy diet are all key to healthy blood vessels and a healthy heart. Limiting saturated fat and sodium are important, but we often forget to emphasize the benefits of a plant-based diet.
There are many reasons a plant-based diet is so important. First, high fiber diets, especially soluble fiber, helps to lower cholesterol. Fiber is highest in whole foods, such as whole grains, whole fruits and vegetables.
Vegetables are loaded with antioxidants. These phytochemicals protect the LDL from becoming damaged. It is the damaged LDL that causes the greatest destruction to the blood vessels. Preventing inflammation, oxidative stress and an immune response is really the goal along with lowering the LDL number.
Look for vegetables and fruits with bright colors and strong tastes and smells. It is often these very qualities that offer the protection we want. Garlic, broccoli, turmeric, carrots, blueberries, spinach or swiss chard are examples of tastes and colors that correlate high levels of desirable phytochemicals.
Standard recommendations include the addition of 3-4 ounces of fatty, cold water fish a couple times per week. Use mono or polyunsaturated fats and eliminate processed carbohydrates as much as possible. This includes enjoying nuts, seeds, avocados, and olive oil.
Create a home environment that supports healthy eating. Toss out the junk and fill your house with healthy alternatives. Find recipes that meet your needs and budget- they do exist! Finally, enjoy your time home and the long winter in good health.
