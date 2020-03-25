POTSDAM — A senior at Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park won the 2020 James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition for Junior High and High School Students held recently at the Crane School of Music.
It was the 14th consecutive year the event was hosted by the Orchestra of Northern New York, the north country’s only year-round professional symphony orchestra.
Cellist Joyce Cheng, 17, bested six other students from around Northern New York, Central New York and the Capital Region. She performed the fourth movement of the Elgar Cello Concerto in E Minor. She will receive the $500 first prize.
She was also scheduled to perform with the orchestra for its “Star Wars” concerts April 18 and April 19. However, those concerts have been canceled do to the coronavirus outbreak and efforts to fight it.
Ms. Cheng began playing cello at age 9. She joined the Empire State Youth Orchestra in 2015 and has been its principal cellist since 2018. She is the daughter of Chiu-Ling Wu and Wen-Hua Cheng, Clifton Park.
Alex Wu, 15, a freshman at Fayetteville-Manlius High School, placed second for his rendition of the First Movement of Beethoven’s Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37.
Mark Severtson, 17, a senior at Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, won third place for his performance of the first movement of the Vaughan Williams’ Concerto in F Minor on tuba.
Other participants from around the north country: Madilyn Connor, 15, a sophomore from Poland, Herkimer County; Victoria Huffman, 14, a ninth grader from Theresa; Gabriel Schmid-Doyle, 17, a senior from Canton and Sylvain Foisy, 17, a senior from Potsdam.
This year’s judges were Gary Busch, professor of music in piano performance and music history at the Crane School of Music; Mark Hartman, SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor in Trombone at Crane; Jennifer Kessler, instructor of music education and director of the National String Project at Crane and Mr. Andrews, music director and conductor of ONNY since he founded it in 1988. He is also a SUNY Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus.
Participating students receive valuable written feedback from the judges sent to them by competition coordinator and former ONNY violinist, Nancy Peschko, Norwood.
ONNY’s Young Artist Competition was established in 2007 for talented high school students. This year, the orchestra’s board of directors opened the competition to junior high students. The program’s mission is to inspire young musicians to reach their highest level of artistry. All performances must be played from memory. Students also receive a taped recording of their performance to help them prepare for future performances or competitions.
For more information about next year’s competition set for Feb. 20, contact Ms. Peschko, competition coordinator, at 315-391-0873 or nancypeschko@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.