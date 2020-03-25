The 14th annual James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition, sponsored by the Orchestra of Northern New York, was held at the Crane School of Music recently. From left: Mark Hartman, judge and SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor in trombone from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music; Jennifer Kessler, judge and instructor of music education and director of the National String Project at Crane; Mark Severtson, a senior at Parishville-Hopkinton School, third-place winner who performed on tuba; Alex Wu, a freshman at Fayetteville-Manlius School, second- place winner who played piano; Joyce Cheng, a senior at Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park, who won the competition; Gary Busch, judge and professor of music in piano performance and music history at Crane; and Kenneth Andrews, judge, ONNY founder and music director, and SUNY distinguished service professor emeritus. Courtesy ONNY