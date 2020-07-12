CALCIUM — Charles Michael and Jackie Marie Tunstall, Sanford Road, observed their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday.
Mr. Tunstall, son of Francis and Greta Tunstall, and Jackie Flanagan, daughter of Ed and Julia Flanagan, were married on July 11, 1970, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Watertown, with the Rev. Roswell G. Williams officiating.
Mr. Tunstall graduated from General Brown Central School in 1963 and served in the Navy Reserves. He worked for the House of the Good Samaritan, Conrail and Guthrie Ambulatory Care Clinic, Fort Drum.
Mrs. Tunstall graduated from Watertown High School in 1969. She worked for Pepsi and works for Bernier and Carr Associates.
Mr. and Mrs. Tunstall enjoy visiting their grandchildren.
The couple has three children, Johnny Keegan Tunstall and wife, Janet, Watertown; Julie Totive and husband, Simona, East Stroudsburg, Pa.; and Jill Thorpe, Evans Mills; eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.