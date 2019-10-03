One game after tasting a Northern Athletic Conference East Division loss for the first time this season in their last outing, the Chateaugay girls varsity soccer team got back on the winning track on Wednesday with a 1-0 win against the Colton-Pierrepont Colts. That victory, couple with Brushton-Moira’s 2-1 overtime win versus a much-improved Madrid-Waddington contingent, keeps the two Franklin County rivals at the top of the East Division standings. Brushton-Moira remains the front runner, while Chateaugay maintains its hold on second place, five points behind the Panthers.
Elsewhere
In other girls East Division soccer games on Wednesday, Parishville-Hopkinton shut out host St. Regis Falls 3-0, while Tupper Lake posted a 2-0 overtime win against visiting Norwood-Norfolk.
In Central Division games, Potsdam defeated host Salmon River 5-1, Canton knocked off visiting Massena 3-1, while in Brasher Falls, Ogdensburg posted a 2-0 overtime win against St. Lawrence Central, scoring one goal in each of the 10-minute overtime periods. The Malone at Gouverneur contest was postponed and rescheduled to Oct. 21.
West Division action had Hammond maintain its unbeaten divisional record with a 6-3 triumph over host Edwards-Knox, Lisbon edged Hermon-Dekalb 3-2 in overtime and Morristown defeated visiting Heuvelton 2-1 in OT.
Chateaugay 1, Colton-Pierrepont 0: In Chateaugay, the two East Division rivals battled to a scoreless tie at the break and through much of the second half until the host Bulldogs caught fire and connected for the game’s only goal with just under 18 minutes remaining in regulation.
The scoring strike began near the midfield stripe, where Chateaugay’s Jordyn Holbrook gained possession away from a pair of Colton-Pierrepont players. Holbrook dished off the ball to Avery Tam, who fired a long lead pass between the Colton-Pierrepont defense, where Olivia Cook took control after racing past the defenders. Cook dribbled toward the end line, then chipped the sphere over the top of Colt’s goalie Natalie Butterfield and into the far side of the goal.
Chateaugay continued its offensive pressure for the remainder of the contest and attempted to add to its lead, but the strikes were either gobbled up by Butterfield (7 saves) or went wide of the intended target.
“What a difference a day makes,” stated Chateaugay coach Jason LaPlante. “This was our best overall performance of the year. We won balls, made passes, made runs, and we kept constant pressure on them.
“Liv (Olivia Cook) had a great game and Jordyn (Holbrook) had her best game of the year,” continued LaPlante. “The twins (Cammi and Chloe Champagne), Kylee (Peterson) and Anna (Bleakley) really controlled the field. I am very happy with the way we played as a team today.”
Emma Staples backstopped the Chateaugay victory with six saves, five of which came in the first half.
Brushton-Moira 2, Madrid-Waddington 1 (OT): At Brushton-Moira Central School, the visiting Yellowjackets took a one-goal lead against the division-leading Panthers when Lily Lamere scored an unassisted marker in the 66th minute.
That goal sparked the host Panthers, as Emma Russell counted five minutes later and tied up the contest at 1-1. The two teams finished regulation play in the deadlock, then two minutes into the first of two 10-minute overtime sessions, Abby Trim completed the Panthers’ come-from-behind victory with an unassisted tally.
“Abby Trim had a fabulous individual effort to lift us to the win,” recalled Brushton-Moira coach Chuck Phippen. “This game showed just how much parity there is in the division this season, with play confined between the 18s for most of the game. They broke away and took the lead, then we rallied for the tie and played strong during overtime.
“I am really pleased with the heart my girls showed, especially after going down late in the second half,” Phippen added.
Natalie Palmer earned the win between the pipes for Brushton-Moira (10-3-1, 10-1-1) with six saves, while Emma Martin made five stops manning the crease for Madrid-Waddington (2-7-2, 2-6-1).
Potsdam 5, Salmon River 1: In a Central Division game in Fort Covington, the Potsdam Sandstoners moved back into sole possession of first place, two points ahead of idle Gouverneur, with its win over Salmon River.
Potsdam’s Natalie Cowen scored the opening goal in the 11th minute on a feed from Louisa Moosbrugger, then the Sandstoners (7-2-1, 7-1-1) stuck for two more markers in a 43-second span to increase their lead to three goals. Cowen netted her second of the game at 12:07, with Keely Towne setting up the tally, then Luca Pecora converted a pass from Cowen at 12:50 and upped the Potsdam lead to 3-0. Sophie Compeau gave the Sandstoners a four-goal advantage in the 28th minute, with Pecora capping the Potsdam scoring midway through the second half. Cowen picked up her fourth point of the contest with the assist.
Salmon River’s Hannah Johnson broke the shutout bid of Potsdam goalie Taylor Benda (4 saves) in the 65th minute, as Myranda Collette provided the setup.
Meg Martin was credited with 10 stops manning the crease for Salmon River (2-7-2, 2-6-2).
Parishville-Hopkinton 3, St. Regis Falls 0: Parishville-Hopkinton scored twice in the first half, then salted away the win against the host Saints with an own goal in the second half and improved to 6-4 on the season.
Kaitlyn Kirk scored both goals in the first half for the Panthers.
Brenna Woods backstopped the win with six saves, while Caydence Rondeau made a dozen stops for the injury-plagued Saints (2-10, 2-9).
“We had some opportunities, but were not able to capitalize on them,” stated St. Regis Falls coach Wendy Boucher.
Cross country
Boys cross country scores from Wednesday had Norwood-Norfolk earn a sweep in the three-team meet in Potsdam, defeating the host Sandstoners 20-43 and beating the Salmon River Shamrocks 15-48, while Potsdam earned a split with a narrow 26-31 victory against the Shamrocks.
The other cross country meet was a four-team battle in Ogdensburg, with Canton picking three wins, defeating Massena 22-33 and posting 15-50 wins over incomplete squads from Tupper Lake and Ogdensburg. Massena notched a pair of 15-50 victories with wins over OFA and Tupper Lake.
Girls XC results saw Nowood-Norfolk sweep the meet in Potsdam with a 25-31 win over the Sandstoners and a 16-46 decision against the Shamrocks. The Potsdam girls also posted a slip with a 17-39 win against Salmon River.
In Ogdensburg, Canton recorded three wins with 15-50 victories over incomplete squads from Ogdensburg, Massena and Tupper Lake.
NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
GIRLS SOCCER
Central Division
Potsdam 5, Salmon River 1
First half: 1. Pots, N. Cowan (Moosbrugger), 11th; 2. Pots, N. Cowan (Towne), 13th; 3. Pots, Pecora (N. Cowan), 13th; 4. Pots, Compeau, 28th.
Second half: 5. Pots, Pecora (N. Cowan), 58th; 6. SRC, Johnson (Collette), 65th.
Goalies: Benda (P), 4 saves; M. Martin (SRC), 10 saves.
Records: Potsdam (7-2-1, 7-1-1 Central), Salmon River (2-7-2, 2-6-2).
East Division
Brushton-Moira 2, Madrid-Waddington 1 (OT)
Second half: 1. MW, Lily Lamere, 66th; 2. BMC, Emma Russell, 71st.
Overtime: 3. BMC, Abby Trim, 82nd.
Goalies: Emma Martin (MW), 5 saves; Natalie Palmer (BMC), 6 saves.
Records: Madrid-Waddington (2-7-2, 2-6-1 East), Brushton-Moira (10-3-1, 10-1-1).
Chateaugay 1, Colton-Pierrepont 0
Second half: 1. CCS, Cook (Tam), 63rd.
Goalies: Butterfield (CP), 7 saves; Staples (CCS), 6 saves.
Records: Colton-Pierrepont (4-6, 4-5 East), Chateaugay (8-2-2, 7-1-2).
Parishville-Hopkinton 3, St. Regis Falls 0
First half: 1. PH, Kirk, 20th; 2. PH, Kirk, 22nd.
Second half: 3. PH, own goal,
Goalies: Woods (PH), 6 saves; Rondeau (SRF), 12 saves.
Records: Parishville-Hopkinton (6-4, 6-4 East), St. Regis Falls (2-10, 2-9).
