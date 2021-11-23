A child has died of injuries suffered when a man plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin over the weekend, a prosecutor said Tuesday, bringing the toll to six as other victims remain in critical condition.
The latest death became public Tuesday afternoon when the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., appeared in court for the first time to face five counts of intentional homicide. Prosecutors informed the court of the sixth fatality and said they intend to file another homicide charge. If convicted, Brooks could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Brooks’s bail was set at $5 million, an amount the judge said was “extraordinarily high, but it’s an extraordinary case.”
Brooks’s first appearance came amid mounting scrutiny of his criminal history.
Five days before Brooks allegedly drove his red Ford Escape into a Christmas parade in the suburban Milwaukee city of Waukesha, he was released from police custody after posting bail in another case in which he was accused of running his car over a woman.
Now, the $1,000 cash bail, which the district attorney’s office has called “inappropriately low,” is drawing criticism from victims’ families as well as opponents of criminal justice reform.
Brooks’s criminal history apparently extends as far back as 1999, when he was convicted of battery, according to court documents. Since then, additional accusations of battery, drug abuse and resisting law enforcement officials have been added to his record.
Before the parade, he faced two open cases. Criminal complaints detailed allegations that Brooks ran over the mother of his child with his red SUV on Nov. 2 and fired a gun after getting into “a physical fight” with his nephew in July 2020.
Brooks pleaded not guilty in both cases.
Given Brooks’s prior convictions, a statement Monday from the office of John Chisholm, the Milwaukee County district attorney, said that the bail recommendation was inconsistent with its approach “toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail.”
The statement also said the district attorney’s office had opened an internal review to determine how the bail amount was set. The office did not immediately respond Monday to questions about who made the decision to set that bail amount and whether officials were reviewing any other bail recommendations as a result of this case.
Michele LaVigne, a former director of the Public Defender Project at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, told the Post that setting Brooks’s cash bail at $1,000 is not necessarily unusual and that bail amounts can vary between jurisdictions and courtrooms. When Brooks was arrested earlier this month, she said, officials weighing what bail to request probably considered the seriousness of the charges and the fact that he was already out on bail.
Deterring further crime is “not the purpose of cash bail,” LaVigne said. “Cash bail is really, ‘Are you going to show up [to court], or are you not?’ “
Conservative policymakers, as well as skeptics of criminal justice reform policies, say tragedies like Sunday’s are preventable, highlighting what they consider inadequate efforts on the part of local law enforcement authorities to keep in check individuals such as Brooks who have violent criminal convictions.
In the days ahead, every angle of Sunday’s incident - and the moments that preceded it - is likely to be scrutinized to determine what went wrong.
Brooks, police said, was fleeing from a knife fight. But questions remain about how he ended up on a collision course with the parade-goers, and whether the police could have done more to de-escalate the situation.
The speeding red Ford Escape - witnesses said it was moving at least 40 mph - mowed over white sawhorses set up as a barrier and initially sped down the street’s right lane, avoiding a little girl dancing in the street, her back to the parade.
A couple of moments after the vehicle rushed by, a police officer on foot sprinted after it. Then a police car zipped past, its engine roaring.
Down the street, at Main Street and Jasper Avenue, the scene turned deadly as the SUV banked into the crowd, striking dozens of people. Five people were killed and 48 were injured.
The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office said it expected to file the charges against Brooks, 39, on Tuesday afternoon. The FBI said it was helping local authorities in the investigation.
Mia Bloom, a professor at Georgia State University who has researched the weaponizing of vehicles, wrote in an article published after the Waukesha incident that as a means of mass killing, ramming attacks with cars “can be virtually impossible to prepare against.”
The Washington Post’s Mark Berman and Griff Witte contributed to this report.
