“Christine A. Vice Judson of Malone, NY has passed. She was born in Norwich, Ct. to John Joseph Coffey and her mother Edith Elizabeth Coffey. She wants her family, her new family in Malone and her friends to enjoy their lives and be satisfied as each day ends that they have done enough for that given day.” …...Christine Vice- Jusdon.
Christine, 74 of Malone, passed August 21, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Christine married Wayne E. Judson on June 22, 2002. She and Wayne owned and operated a store in Crown Point for several years prior to moving to Malone where they enjoyed their retirement.
Survivors include: One son Chris Risk of Swan Lake, New York; 2 grand children -Chris Evans of Amsterdam, NY, and Petra Raine Novak of Jacksonville, Fl., and special friends Dwayne and Karen LaMay, of Malone. She was predeceased by her husband Wayne Judson and her daughter Paige Errin Risk Evans.
There will be no formal services by her request.
Arrangements are through the Spaulding Funeral Home Inc.
