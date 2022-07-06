PALERMO - The 2nd Chance Shoppe at Palermo United Methodist Church will present its first Christmas in July sale during its regular hours from 10 a.m.-2 p.m..
There will be tables full of Christmas decor. Start shopping early this year. As people shop, kids can partake in some free supervised “Dino Dig” playground activities including an inflatable slide.
That same day, they will host the annual chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out. For $12 the dinner will include half a chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes and a roll. Presale tickets are encouraged and available by calling 315-598-4888 any Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. during regular office hours. Dinner can be eaten in or taken out.
There will also be a bake sale.
The 2nd Chance Shoppe is open every Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Most prices are 25¢ or 50¢. Some $1 and up, but nothing very expensive. It is the mission of the Palermo United Methodist Church to offer low prices to help others in need or just find a bargain or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.