WADDINGTON — Christmas in Waddington is back for its seventh year to kick off the season with events for the community.
The festive weekend will begin Dec. 9 and continue until Dec. 11 with a parade, craft vendor market, a 5K walk/run and more.
“Every year a group of us get together and organize a kickoff to Christmas,” said community events committee member Brittany Bush. “We look to create fun events for the community and also raise money to give back to our local organizations.”
A Welcome Santa Parade will begin the weekend at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9, followed by the annual tree-lighting ceremony featuring performances by MWCS Stardust and Potsdam Dance Co. as well as a meet-and-greet with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
“The tree lighting creates a more sentimental feeling,” Ms. Bush said. “It really doesn’t cost a whole lot to bring that amount of joy to kids and community members and it really brings a lot of us together.”
The Festival of Trees, a main attraction of the weekend, will also be on display from 5 to 8 p.m. that day at the Old Town Hall. There is no admission cost but donations are welcome and will benefit the Friends of the Library, the Waddington Family Resource Center and the Waddington Methodist Church’s Angel Giving Tree.
“We raise money through the Festival of the Trees,” Ms. Bush said. “Admission is free to come look at them but all the funds we donate back into the community.”
On Dec. 10, the day will begin with a Santa 5K Fun Run at 10 a.m. followed by a gingerbread house contest, a craft vendor market, wagon rides, silent auctions and more.
“It draws outsiders in to partake in the festivities and it gives a weekend of fun for families to come out and get into the holiday spirit,” Ms. Bush said. “It allows people to create new memories.”
The committee is still accepting donations for the silent auction, Festival of Trees and vendors interested in being a part of the craft vendor market until Dec. 8. Those interested can contact Ms. Bush at 315-854-1522.
“This event really shows that volunteerism for the community,” she said. “It comes not just from us planning the event but from people who are donating gift baskets, decorated trees and their time. It just really shows what a community can do as a whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.