Church fairs have traditionally been ways to bring parishioners and the community together while raising funds.
However due to the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on gathering St. Peter’s Festival in Lowville has been cancelled. Traditionally held the third weekend in May the two-day event with local food, rides, games and a chicken barbecue is a major fundraiser for the church since 1982.
In Carthage, the 46th annual St. James Fair to benefit Augustinian Academy was canceled May 11.
Regardless, the raffle and Fair Memorial Leaflet which traditionally act as “rain insurance” to ensure some profits for the annual event regardless of weather, are still on.
Raffle tickets and information has been mailed to parishioners. The tickets at a cost of $1 each, six for $5, 12 for $10 or 18 for $15 are available from parishioners. In addition, tickets can be picked up from the gathering area in St. James Church or by calling the parish office at 315-493-3224. Tickets stubs and checks made to St. James Church may be returned to St. James Church, 327 West St., Carthage, NY 13619. Payout includes two $500 first prizes with an additional $50 going to the ticket seller and 10 $100 prizes. The drawing will be held Saturday, June 13.
The Fair Memorial Leaflet, to be published in the church bulletin in July, remembers deceased loved ones or honors those living. Donations and names may be sent to the parish office.
“Your response is significant and meaningful to the success of this year’s fair,” the Rev. Donald A. Robinson wrote in the letter to parishioners.
