City of Fulton demolishes blighted North Seventh St. property

FULTON – The Fulton Code Enforcement Bureau recently demolished a property at 357 N. Seventh St., it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “This property is just the first of several blighted properties that we will be demolishing this year in an effort to reclaim properties and beautify our city,” she said. According to Malcolm Wettering, Fulton Code Enforcement Bureau chief, “We are in the process of researching a catalog of properties and we will be prioritizing them for demolition.” Photo by Jennifer Parke-Mariner.
