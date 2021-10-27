OGDENSBURG — With just under two months to go in 2021, the city of Ogdensburg is nearing its budget of $200,000 in legal consultant fees.
At Monday’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting, Comptroller Angela Gray reported that the city had paid $151,000 in legal consultant fees.
The city had budgeted for $200,000 for 2021. It was tentatively budgeted for $125,000 last fall when the preliminary budget was released.
According to a review of past city budgets, the $151,000 in legal fees is the highest amount spent by the city in the past 10 years. The second highest amount was $103,753 in 2018. The least amount spent over the last 10 years was $49,766 in 2017.
The consent agenda, which gives a complete breakdown of bills paid by the city, shows three law firms receiving payments on Oct. 8.
City Attorney Scott B. Goldie with Conboy, McKay, Bachman & Kendall, Canton, was paid $7,408. He is charged at a fee of $190 per hour, according to previously published reports.
In September, the city had retained the law firm of Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP, to represent both Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and the city following a lawsuit filed in federal court in late August by a group of citizens who are claiming the mayor is violating their first amendment rights by blocking them on his personal Facebook page.
The same law firm is representing the city in talks with St. Lawrence County regarding the transferring of duties such as the enforcement of unpaid delinquent taxes on behalf of the city and crediting the city for unpaid delinquent taxes. They were paid $4,986 in October.
The other law firm to be paid in October was Barclay Damon LLC, a firm reportedly handling legal matters regarding the city’s dealings with the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799. They were paid $1,040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.