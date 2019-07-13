WATERTOWN — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday to support a donation of 10 benches and a new sign that was recently installed at the William J. Flynn Municipal Pool at the North Elementary School.
The sign and benches were donated by Mary Henry and the family of William J. Flynn. The pool was named in his honor decades ago.
The ribbon-cutting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the elementary school.
