POTSDAM - The Clarkson University Athletic Department has named two more new assistant coaches for the 2020-21 season
BAHE NAMED TO BASKETBALL STAFF
Nate Bahe has been added as an assistant coach for the Golden Knights’ Men’s Basketball program.
A 2020 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan with a degree in Health and Physical Education, Bahe was part of a team that won 100 games in four years, including the 2018 NCAA Division III National Championship. In four seasons with the Prairie Wolves, Bahe played in 106 games, making 54 starts. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the floor, 38.1% from beyond the 3-point arc, and 79.6% from the free throw line, which ranks as the 10th best figure in program history.
Over the last two years, Bahe averaged better than 10 points per game as the team reached the NCAA Tournament in both campaigns. The Prairie Wolves finished each of the last three seasons ranked in the top 15 in the country, including the top spot in 2018 and the seventh spot in 2019.
ALESANDRINI NAMED TO LACROSSE STAFF
CJ Alesandrini as assistant coach for the Clarkson men’s lacrosse team.
A graduate of Hartwick College in 2020 with a degree in Business Administration, Alesandrini was a three-time Empire 8 Second-Team All-Star at goalkeeper for the Hawks. Over the course of four seasons, he recorded 20 victories with a .522 save percentage and a 9.22 goals against average, accumulating those numbers in 1,855 minutes in the crease. His career bests included a 7.54 goals against average as a sophomore and a .555 save percentage during his junior year.
A standout in the classroom as well, Alesandrini also earned Empire 8 President’s List honors in both 2019 and 2020.
