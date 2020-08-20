POTSDAM — Clarkson University informed its fans and season ticket holders this week that there will be no fans at any athletic events on campus, including men’s and women’s hockey, until at least January and that season tickets for a possible upcoming season will not be sold this year.
The email sent to the ticket holders said, “What we have learned through COVID-19 is that what has been normal in the past isn’t the normal we are living in now. Clarkson University is dedicated to the health and safety of our staff, students and our fans and because of that we have made the difficult decision to not offer season tickets for the upcoming season.
“As of today, we will not have any fans attend sporting events through December 31, 2020. A decision to allow fans to be in attendance after December 31, 2020 will be made at a later date and in accordance with university, local, state and federal regulations. Clarkson University, and specifically Clarkson University Golden Knights Hockey wants to thank all season ticket holders, fans, and corporate partners and we hope you will continue to support Golden Knights Hockey in the future when it is healthy and safe to do so.”
Clarkson said that any current season ticket holder will have their seats held for the 2021-22 season. Anyone who is on the waiting list for season tickets will keep their spot for the upcoming season and anyone who has a certificate for season tickets for the 2020-21 regular season will be able to use that for the 2021-22 season.
Clarkson also addressed ticket holders with a balance they planned to use for this upcoming season with three options:
1. Have balance turned into an electronic gift card that could be used for season or single game in the future. When logging in to your account or purchasing tickets through the box office you will have the options to use your gift card balance. Gift card balances will be sent after they have been processed.
2. Donate to Clarkson University Athletics.
3. Full Refund mailed to you in 6-12 weeks.
Clarkson’s Cheel Arena box office is closed due to COVID-19. The school suggest people who wish to contact the box office regarding a rolled over balance should complete a form available at clarksonathletics.com or email tickets@clarkson.edu.
If there are any men’s or women’s home games in 2020 fans will be able to see them by purchasing a $5.99 monthly pass to ESPN+. Only home games, or road games at another ECAC Hockey team’s site, are part of the ESPN+ package.
Any games that happen in 2020 will likely be nonconference contests as eight of the 12 ECAC Hockey schools are not having any sports until at least January. The entire Ivy League, which in hockey consists of Cornell, Princeton, Yale, Harvard, Dartmouth and Brown, will have no sports until 2021. Rensselaer and Union also are not expected to have any games until 2021.
The only schools in the conference that have not made a formal announcement about playing hockey in 2020 are Clarkson, St. Lawrence University, Colgate and Quinnipiac.
