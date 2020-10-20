POTSDAM — The Clarkson University women’s hockey program expects to continue its winning tradition with the announcement of its 2020-21 class of recruits.
The Golden Knights, who had their ninth NCAA tournament appearance cut short by COVID last March, will bring in four forwards to add scoring depth, a defenseman, and a goalkeeper to the 2020-21 roster. The group includes a graduate transfer that lead her team in scoring and three athletes that attended the 2019 Canadian National Team Selection Camp.
“We are extremely excited to be welcoming these six student-athletes to Clarkson University for the 2020-21 season. Collectively, this group of incomers have high work ethic, character and commitment that will help our program continue to grow and compete nationally,” noted head coach Matt Desrosiers. “They have achieved a high-level of success, both on and off the ice, prior to getting to Clarkson, and have competed at the highest levels in national and international competitions. The coaching staff is looking forward to working with these talented individuals and welcoming them to the Clarkson family.”
What follows is an alphabetical summary of the 2020 recruits, including players’ and coach’s comments.
In alphabetical order, here is your Clarkson Women’s Hockey newcomers for 2020.
JADEN BODGEN: A freshman forward from Edmonton, ALB, Bogden attended 2019 Canadian National Women’s Development Team Selection Camp. Bogden recorded 16 points in 24 games for the St. Albert Slash last season.
“Clarkson holds an atmosphere of success, accountability and commitment. I chose Clarkson because it is a place where I will be challenged and motivated every day. The culture surrounding Clarkson is inspiring and truly makes you want to be the best version of yourself,” she stated.
“We are excited to get Jaden to the Green and Gold. As a strong power forward, she will bring some good size and scoring ability to our lineup. Last year she gained experience with Hockey Canada, as she was selected to take part in last years U-18 USA/Canada Series in Lake Placid. Her work ethic off the ice has increased over the last few years and will help her transition to the college game seamlessly,” noted Desrosiers.
NICOLE GOSLING: The lone Defense coming in this fall, Gosling should help bolster the Golden Knights blueline for four more years. The freshman from London, ONT, has a great history with Team Canada’s Development teams including attending the 2019 Canadian National Women’s Development Team Selection Camp. Nicole played on the U18 Team Canada National Team won Gold and Silver, Team Ontario for Canada Winter Games, Team Ontario Red U18 Nationals where her team won Gold. Nicole posted 23 points in 35 games for the London Jr. Devilettes last season in the PWHL.
“Clarkson proves a great balance between academics and athletics to help me achieve my goals in both. The small campus and coaching staff made it very welcoming with me when I stepped on campus, as well made it feel like home away from home,” she stated.
“We are excited to welcome Nicole to Clarkson this upcoming season as we expect her to make an impact on our program immediately. She is a good puck moving defenseman that sees the ice very well and can make a good first pass out of our end. She has shown the ability to quarterback the power play by making good decisions with the puck
and being a strong shot from the blue line. The experience she has gained from being a leader on her team, as well as capturing gold and silver Medal with Team Canada at the U18 World Championships the past two years, will help her make the transition to college hockey seamless,” noted Desrosiers.
SENA HANSON: agraduate transfer from in league rival, Brown University, the forward from New Brighton, MN, was a three time All-ECAC Academic at Brown. On the ice, Sena was named Honorable Mention All-Ivy in 2018-19 while she lead the team in goals and points. In three season with Brown, Sena tallied 26 goals and 53 points over 85 games, being names ECAC Player of the Week once and ECAC Rookie of the Week twice.
“I chose Clarkson because it offered me the opportunity for the best academics while being able to pursue athletics at the highest level,” she stated.
“We are excited to welcome Sena to Clarkson University. Sena has three years of ECAC/college hockey under her belt, and with that, she possesses a great deal of knowledge and experience that will benefit her teammates and this program. She is a smart, 200 foot player that makes her a tough competitor to play against. Sena will add scoring depth, grind-it out mentality, and physicality to our team,” noted Desrosiers.
FLO LESSARD: A speedy skating Forward out of Quebec City, QUE, Lessard was invited to the 2019 Canadian National Women’s Development Team Selection Camp. She posted 28 points in 26 games with Cégep Limoilou Titans “C” during the 2019-20 season.
“The moment I stepped the first time on campus, I felt Clarkson has something different that I was looking for. Beside its welcoming environment and community, Clarkson offers me excellence in both hockey and academic. It has the perfect combination between thrive and fun. I am excited to be part of the Golden Knight culture, I can’t wait to call this team my new family,” she stated.
“Our coaching staff is happy to welcome Florence to Clarkson and know that her relentless puck hunting skills and speed will help her transition into our program very well. Florence is going to be able to hound pucks for us, and frustrate other teams with her relentlessness. She brings a great attitude every day, and her experience at the CEGEP level will allow her to use her leadership qualities at Clarkson. We are excited to watch Florence’s progress over the next four years,” noted Desrosiers.
EMILY OOSTERVELD: A forward out of Waterdown, ONT, Oosterveld comes in from the Oakville Jr Hornets, where she had 11 goals and 11 assists in 30 games. The power forward accumulated 34 penalty minutes last season. She played for Team Canada In-line and won Bronze at world championships in 2016 and 2019. Also a great student, Emily was on her schools’ Honor Roll grade 10 and 11, won Art Award in grade 10, and named Student Athlete of The Year in grade 11.
“I chose Clarkson because all it has to offer, the opportunities, education, culture, campus, and community. It’s a very developed hockey program that will push me to be the best I can be. The small class sizes will give me to the chance to excel, and being from a small town in the country I felt right at home on campus,” she stated.
“We are excited to have Emily join the Green and Gold. She is a physical player that has the ability to put pucks away around the net. She will add to the strength and depth of our lineup right away, and we are eager to see her progress over her career,” noted Desrosiers.
MICHELLE PASIENCHNYK: A netminder, Pasiechnyk will help bolster an already strong goaltending corp. The freshman out of Ottawa, ONT, joins a long list of current and former Golden Knights to come to Clarkson via the Nepean Jr Wildcats. She played in 27 games for the Nepean, and was named PWHL Goalie of the Year. She posted a 1.33 GAA and a .950 save percentage. Pasiechnyk also played with Ontario Red U18, appearing in two games with a 1.50 GAA & .947 save percentage.
“I chose Clarkson because it was a small school with good academic credentials and a great hockey program. When I stepped on campus for the first time, I felt like I was at home,” she stated.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Michelle to the Clarkson family. She has continually improved over the last few years, culminating in being named the PWHL Goalie of the Year last season, and invited to the Hockey Canada Goalie Development Camp. She has a very calm demeanor, clean technical style, and rebound control, which will help us bolster the crease for us in future years,” noted Desrosiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.