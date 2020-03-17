AUBURNDALE, FL – Sophomore Mike Nee had five hits in the first game and junior Tommy Bianchi delivered three in game two as the Clarkson University baseball team split two games on Sunday, beating Keuka 16-6 and falling 11-6 to Nichols College at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
The Golden Knights then closed out their covid-19 interrupted season with a 10-8 win over Keuka College on Monday to finish at 3-6.
SUNDAY GAMES
In its opener on Sunday, Clarkson saw Keuka score three runs in the top of the first, but the Golden Knights sent 15 hitters to the plate in the bottom half of the inning, pushing 11 runs across. Clarkson then added two in the second and two more in the third to enjoy a double-digit lead in the early going. In the first, Mike Nee scored Michael Tito with a single and then came home along with Nate Burns on a Jonathan Irons double to make it 3-0. Irons then scored on a single from Ernesto Ruiz-Sierra and Danny Cantor drilled a single to score Tommy Bianchi. Kent Wilson plated Ruiz-Sierra with a sacrifice fly. A few batters later, with the lineup flipped, Burns doubled in Joe Stockman and Cantor while Tito came home on a wild pitch. Nee once again hit Burns home, and later came around himself on a wild pitch and error to close out the first.
The following inning, Wilson walked and later scored, while Nee once again drove in a run, scoring Tito. In the third, Cantor doubled to left to score Bianchi and a little later Ruiz-Sierra came home on a dropped third strike. Clarkson closed out its scoring in the sixth as Nee finished off his game in style, homering to left.
Game two started off with Clarkson’s offense humming once again, but it was Nichols that would put together two four-run innings to gain the win. Clarkson scored three times in the first as Caleb Doyle led off with a single, Joe Pagano singled, and Jonathan Irons drove in a run with a base hit. Tommy Bianchi followed with another run-scoring hit and Sean Gill’s fielder’s choice plated a third run. Nichols scored one in the bottom half of the inning and put four more runs on the board in the second, but Clarkson scored two in the third to tie the game. Bianchi and Gill each walked and Nee and Ruiz-Sierra each drove in runs with sacrifice flies to tie the game at 5-5. However, Nichols scored four more in the bottom of the fourth and added single tallies in the fifth and eighth to take an 11-5 lead. Clarkson began a two-out rally in the top of the ninth when Irons walked and Bianchi singled, allowing Sean Gill’s double to score a run, but it was too little, too late for the Knights.
Ben Shpur gained the win in the opener, striking out five over five frames, while Kyle Locklear took the loss in game two, striking out five in four frames. Along with Nee’s five-hit game, several other Knights stood out as Tito scored three times in the opener while both Burns and Irons were 3-5. In game two, Doyle, Pagano, and Irons had a pair of hits while Bianchi went 3-4.
MONDAY GAME
In their season finale at Lake Myrtle, the Golden Knights overcame an early 4-0 deficit by scoring four unanswered runs in the top of the ninth inning to come away with the win.
Nate Burns went the final two innings to claim the win, striking out two and walking none while allowing one run on four hits. Grady Cram started and allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks through four innings. Jake Phillips, Griffin Racey (3H, 3R, 3ER) and Jake Purdy (1K) all pitched one inning of relief.
The fifth of seven Keuka hurlers, Tyler Key (3H, 3R, 1ER, 2K) came on in the sixth inning and lasted one out into the third in taking the loss.
Locklear played a lead role offensively for Clarkson with two hits, including a one-out single in the top of the ninth that sparked the comeback. He also had an RBI and came around to score the first of the four runs when Caleb Doyle was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Zach Carpin came across with the tying run when Sean Eddington was struck by another pitch with the bases loaded. Bianchi scored the eventual winning run when Stockman drew a bases-loaded walk. Doyle capped the winning rally by racing home on a wild pitch.
Eddington finished with three hits, two RBI and a run scored in the winning effort. Burns had two hits and a run scored. Doyle singled and drove in a pair of runs while Bianchi singled an came around to score twice.
