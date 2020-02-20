POTSDAM — Only a few innings away from its third trip to the NCAA Tournament, the Clarkson University baseball team came up just short in its quest for the Liberty League Championship last May.
With plenty of starters returning and a strong freshman class ready to contribute, the Golden Knights are poised to take a run at the 2020 conference title.
With Ithaca College entering the Liberty League in 2020, the conference realigned into two divisions. Joining Clarkson in the West Division are the aforementioned Bombers of Ithaca, St. Lawrence University, RIT, and University of Rochester. The Green and Gold will face each of those four teams in three-game sets and will cross over to face two teams from the East Division, with those two teams being Rensselaer and Vassar this year. The top four teams in each division will then cross over for a best-of-three series to see which four teams will participate in the Liberty League Tournament.
A year ago, the Golden Knights ranked among the conference leaders in runs (first, 280), batting average (second, .302), fielding percentage (first, .968), and earned run average (second, 4.79) among other categories. Though the team will certainly miss some of its big boppers in the middle of the lineup in Brad Pearson (.371/.430/.593) and Vincent Granuzzo (.379/.459/.440), plenty of offense returns in 2020. Clarkson will also miss number one starter Ryan Riley (6-4 W-L, 3.49 ERA, 57 strikeouts) and frequent mound contributors Mike Bubniak (5-4 W-L, 4.94 ERA) and Ethan Kornbrek (3.86 ERA), but with a shortened series each weekend, depth on the mound isn’t quite as vital as it once was.
VETERANS
While the middle of the order may have graduated, the top of the order is back. Junior Michael Tito, a Liberty League Second-Team All-Star, was always a tough out as the team’s leadoff man, batting .315/.406/.370 with only seven strikeouts in 146 at bats, and he will be back manning the hot corner at third base where he posted a .953 fielding percentage. Liberty League First-Team All-Star Tommy Bianchi made an impact in his first year with the Knights after transferring from Cortland State, batting .362/.449/.491 with 28 runs scored. Bianchi ended the season on a 12-game hitting streak which included nine multi-hit games. Slowed by injuries at the start of the season, no hitter was on the baseball more than junior Michael Mieczkowski in April and May, as he hit .429/.538/.556 with 24 runs scored and 22 more driven in during 19 games. Sophomore catcher Mike Nee enjoyed a standout season as a freshman for Clarkson, hitting .373 overall but batting .457/.536/.478 with 16 runs batted in during 16 Liberty League games. Kyle Locklear, Caleb Doyle, and Nate Burns will supply their athleticism around the diamond as well, with Locklear patrolling the outfield and Doyle serving in a utility role.
A year ago, Clarkson leaned heavily on Nate Burns in relief, but he will be thrust into a starting role as a senior. The all-region player and Liberty League First-Team All-Star won the conference’s ERA title with a 1.69 mark in 53.1 innings, striking out 54 overall. Senior Mark Connor won four games and struck out 39 over his 51.2 innings of work, so Clarkson has plenty of veteran leadership to lean upon in weekend series. Joining that duo in the rotation are junior Glenn Stever and sophomores Ben Shpur and Kyle Locklear. Stever has battled injuries in his time with the Knights but is ready to shoulder more of the load while the sophomore tandem of Shpur and Locklear will look for consistency around the strike zone to utilize their outstanding fastballs.
NEWCOMERS
Plenty of new players joined the Knights in the fall and it marks one of the stronger freshman classes in some time for head coach Jim Kane. Much of that talent stands at the plate. Sean Eddington, Jonathan Irons, Kent Wilson, and Colby Brouillette will each see their fair share of time in the lineup, with Irons in the outfield, Wilson at first, Eddington seeing time in the dirt and the grass, and Brouillette behind the plate. Plenty of others will receive at bats in Florida and throughout the season, as Clarkson’s offense should once again be one of the best in the conference. On the mound, Grady Cram and Eric Corhouse will provide depth in the pen, while Matt Higgins and Jake Purdy are wild cards. Four-year members of the Golden Knights’ basketball team, Higgins and Purdy showed enough promise in their bullpen sessions to receive spots on the spring roster.
