CANTON - To say the Clarkson University men’s lacrosse team’s offense was busy in its season opener against SUNY Canton would be an understatement, as the Golden Knights peppered the Roos’ defense to the tune of 82 shots in a 22-3 victory to start the 2020 season.
Clarkson will continue its season-opening run of road games next Tuesday when it takes on Plattsburgh State. The Golden Knights’ scheduled home-opener against Brockport on Saturday was postponed.
It didn’t matter which combination of players were on the field for the Knights on Wednesday, as Clarkson recorded at least 16 shots in each quarter, including 21 or more in the first three periods. The Knights ended up with an 82-12 lead in shots with a 45-3 advantage in shots on goal, keeping SUNY Canton’s defense on its heels for most of the game.
Canton actually opened the game with two of the first three goals in the contest in less than four minutes, but by the second portion of the first period, the Knights were on a roll, scoring six times in a span of less than six minutes, including three from Jay Considine. With the momentum shifted heavily in Clarkson’s favor, the Knights out shot Canton 61-7 for the final three periods.
Senior Conor Bartlett led the team on offense with six points thanks to two goals and four assists, pushing him into a tie for 12th all-time at Clarkson in scoring (148 points). Considine finished with five points on four goals and an assist and Pierce Currie also added five points with a pair of goals and three assists. KJ Sarni tossed in four points on two goals and two assists and first-year player Sebastian Geiger tallied a pair of goals as well as an assist.
Liam St. Croix produced five groundballs and three caused turnovers and Derek Beatty led the team with seven groundballs while also causing a pair of turnovers. Andrew Schroeder caused three turnovers and scooped up three groundballs, tying with Max Hoffer and Richard Pierpont in the latter category. Riley Holzman won 13 of his 16 faceoff tries as Clarkson went 25-4 on battles in the middle.
SUNY Canton’s Justin LaDuke was busy in the crease for the Roos, making 23 saves on 45 shots on goal in 60 minutes of work.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
A barrage of shots midway through the first half reset the tone of Wednesday’s game for the Clarkson University women’s lacrosse team as the Golden Knights turned a one-goal game into a double-digit affair by the break and cruised to an 18-6 win in the team’s 2020 opener at SUNY Potsdam.
The Golden Knights will get a week off before returning to action as they will be back in action against another SUNYAC school next Wednesday when the team travels to face Oswego State.
Up by just one goal 10 minutes into the contest, it appeared as if the Green and Gold might be in for a close game against the Bears. Potsdam scored at 19:51, but the Knights won the ensuing draw and held the ball in the Bears’ end for the next three and a half minutes, taking eight shots and grabbing five groundballs in a lengthy possession. The ninth shot finally found pay dirt when junior transfer Kyrsten Stone finished off a pass from Sydney Roderick at 16:24 to put Clarkson up 4-2. That was the beginning of a long offensive push by Clarkson that saw the Knights score the final 10 goals of the half to take a 13-2 lead. Clarkson finished off the first half with a 35-4 edge in shots (23-4 shots on goal), a 19-8 lead in groundballs and a 12-4 advantage in draws.
Potsdam would threaten to stop the clock in the second half by getting to within 10 goals on three separate occasions, but the Bears could never truly challenge Clarkson’s large lead. Abby Collins, Grace Hagberg, and Celia Fitzgerald scored three of the final four goals of the game in the last 12-plus minutes to close out the 18-6 victory.
Ten different players scored a goal for the Knights, led by the seven-point effort of Lexi Smith, who produced four goals and three assists. Sydney Roderick found her teammates four times in the first half while Aubrey Borgesi also tallied three goals in the opening 30 minutes, all of which came in the first 20 minutes. Katie Sergeant tallied a pair of goals and an assist and both Abby Collins and Julia Lavarnway scored two goals. Emma Andrews and Mia Petrone also tossed in a goal and assist apiece. Borgesi was also busy with five groundballs and four draw controls and Collins contributed three groundballs and three draws. Sergeant and Andrews also added five and four draw controls, respectively.
Clarkson finished with a hefty 56-9 advantage in shots (36-8 shots on goal) and also won 21 of the 26 draws. The Knights also won the battle of the turf, gaining 28 groundballs to Potsdam’s 15. Emily Fischer made two saves in the first 37-plus minutes while Sydney Christiansen closed out the final 22:45 in the Clarkson crease. Netta Terrance made 10 saves in 30 minutes for Potsdam while Olivia Woolheater made eight saves in the second half.
