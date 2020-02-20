POTSDAM — Riding a season-long five-game winning streak, the Clarkson University men’s hockey team looks to strengthen its bid for the Cleary Cup this weekend as it closes out regular-season home action hosting Harvard and Dartmouth.
Both games are 7 p.m. faceoffs at Cheel Arena. On Saturday, Clarkson will honor its six-member Class of 2020 on Senior Night. Clarkson will also be hosting Appreciation Nights this evening (First Responders) and Saturday (Military Personnel) along with the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday.
The Golden Knights stand atop the ECAC Hockey standings, along with Cornell, with 30 points on a 15-3 league mark with four regular-season games remaining. After this weekend, the Green and Gold, travel to Central New York to play Colgate and Cornell to close out the regular season.
Clarkson, which has already secured a top-four position in the conference and a first-round bye in the playoffs, will open postseason action on the weekend of March 13-15 when it will host a quarterfinal round series for the third consecutive year. Ranked fifth in the national polls, the Knights have skated to their third consecutive 20-win campaign, owning a 22-6-2 overall record.
HARVARD TONIGHT
The Knights and Crimson are tied 58-58-12 in their series, which first began with a 2-1 Clarkson win in Lake Placid on Dec. 28, 1935. Over the past five games Clarkson (23) and Harvard (16) have combined for 39 goals with the Knights going 4-1. The Green and Gold are 5-4-1 in the last 10 meetings. Clarkson won the first meeting this season, 5-3 in Cambridge on January 18. The Knights defeated the Crimson for the second straight year in the ECAC Hockey semifinals in Lake Placid, downing Harvard 5-2 on March 22 en route to the conference tournament title. Clarkson leads Harvard 16-13-3 at Cheel. Haralds Egle has recorded 11 points (4-7) through nine games in the series, while Jack Jacome has 10 points (4-6) in seven games against the Crimson. Josh Dunne has tallied four goals and five points in four games against Harvard. Frank Marotte made 34 saves on 37 shots in the win on January 18.
As the regular season winds down, Harvard is looking to get on a roll and secure itself a top four spot in the ECAC Hockey standings.
The Crimson, who are winless in their last three games and just 4-4-5 in the New Year, currently hold down fourth place in the league with a 9-4-5 conference mark.
Ranked 20th in the USCHO.com poll, Harvard owns an 11-8-6 overall record. The Crimson are coming off a pair of draws at home over the weekend, tying Yale (4-4) and Brown (1-1) at Bright-Landry Hockey Center.
Harvard lost in the consolation game of the Beanpot Tournament on February 10, falling to Boston College 7-2 at the TD Garden. Harvard’s last win was a 6-2 victory at Dartmouth on February 7. The Crimson are 5-2-3 in road games.
DARTMOUTH SATURDAY
Clarkson holds a decisive 73-32-7 advantage over Dartmouth in their all-time series, which began with a 4-1 Golden Knight 4-1 win in Hanover, NH on Feb. 4, 1929. The Big Green, however, have proven to be one of Clarkson’s toughest foes in recent years, owning a 4-1 mark over the past five games of the series and going 6-4 in the last 10 meetings.
Dartmouth won the first game this season, skating to a 3-2 victory at Thompson Arena on Jan. 17. The teams split the series last season with both winning on the others home ice. The Knights shut out Dartmouth 2-0 in Hanover on Jan. 26, but the Big Green came back with a 1-0 blanking of Clarkson at Cheel on Feb.15.
Dartmouth posted its first regular-season sweep of the Knights in 12 years with a pair of 3-2 victories during the 2017-18 campaign. Clarkson holds an 18-7-3 advantage over the Big Green at Cheel with its last home win in the series coming on Dec. 2, 2016 (4-2). Haralds Egle leads the Knights in scoring against the Big Green with seven points, including five assists. Devin Brosseau has tallied two goals and two assists in the series. Connor McCarthy has also scored twice against Dartmouth. In one game of the series, Frank Marotte posts a .893 save percentage and a 3.08 GAA.
Dartmouth travels to the North Country with an 11-10-4 overall record and is tied for seventh in the ECAC Hockey standings, with Yale, at 8-8-2. The Big Green, who play at St. Lawrence on Friday, have gone just 1-5-1 since January 24. This past weekend in Hanover, N.H., Dartmouth defeated Brown 5-2 before falling to Yale 4-3.
The Big Green are 3-7-2 in road games with their last win away from Thompson Arena coming on Jan. 3 at Princeton (4-3 ot).
KNIGHTS KNOTES: Clarkson closed out a three-game road trip over the weekend with a 3-2 win at 15th-ranked Quinnipiac and a 3-1 victory at Princeton. The Knights, who defeated Quinnipiac 5-2 in Potsdam on January 11, swept the Bobcats for the first time in their all-time series, which began in the 1999-2000 campaign. The following night in New Jersey, the Green and Gold skated to their first win at Hobey Baker Rink since February 8, 2014.....The Knights will honor their veterans on Senior Night this Saturday. Clarkson’s Class of 2020 – Devin Brosseau, Haralds Egle, Shane Kuzmeski, Frank Marotte Greg Moro and Jordan Schneider - make their final regular-season appearance before the home crowd. Over their four-year careers, the Knights’ seniors have compiled 89 victories, skated to four winning seasons, including three straight 20-win campaigns, hoisted three in-season tournament championship trophies, earned a home-ice berth in the ECAC Hockey playoffs all four years, and will host their third consecutive quarterfinal series in three weeks. The Class of 2020 has help lead Clarkson to two straight appearances in the ECAC Hockey Tournament Championship game, winning it all last March, and back-to-back showings in the NCAA Tournament.....Marotte has played every minute (1809:58) in the Clarkson crease, the fourth most in the country, and is rated among the top goaltenders in the nation. The graduate transfer posts a .941 save percentage (1st), a 1.66 goals against average (3rd), a .767 winning percentage (5th) on an 22-6-2 record and is tied for seventh in shutouts (3). Marotte, who starred at Robert Morris the previous three years, was named ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season after making 70 saves on 73 shots (.959) in the road sweep at Quinnipiac and Princeton. He made a Clarkson career-high 39 stops in Friday’s 3-2 win over the Bobcats. Marotte was named conference Goaltender of the Month for October. He has posted 70 career wins (72-50-10).....Egle, who missed this past weekend’s road series nursing an injury, leads the Green and Gold in scoring with 30 points. The senior right wing has tallied five goals and five assists in his first 11 games of 2020. Egle has amassed 103 points (42-61) through 131 career games. Egle was named ECAC Hockey Player of the Month for December.....Clarkson’s Captain, Brosseau has recorded a team-high 1.13 points per game. The left wing has tallied eight goals and a team-leading 19 assists for 27 points through 24 games. Injured through the first four games of 2020, he tallied his first goal since December 14 with the game-winner in the 2-0 victory at St. Lawrence (2/8). A graduate student, Brosseau has compiled 110 career points (40-70) through 140 games.....Four-year veterans on the blueline, Schneider, Moro and Kuzmeski have played a leading role in Clarkson boasting the second ranked defense in the nation, allowing only 1.73 goals per game. Assistant Captains, Schneider and Moro lead the Knights in blocked shots with 41 and 40, respectively.....Brosseau, Egle and Marotte have been selected for the fan voting portion for the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Vote for these three Golden Knights at https://www.hobeybaker.com/vote.....Brosseau and Egle are among the top 20 NCAA men’s ice hockey student-athletes, who excel both on and off the ice, who have been selected as candidates for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award.....Brosseau has been named a Top 5 Finalist for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award.....Clarkson’s penalty-kill has been the best in NCAA throughout much of the 2019-20 campaign. The Knights are currently killing off 92.3% of opponents’ power plays (108-117). Clarkson has allowed just two goals in 46 man-advantage chances in 2020. Harvard’s top-rated power play went 1-of-9 in Clarkson’s 5-3 win in Cambridge on January 18 and Quinnipiac scored on its lone opportunity in the Knights’ 3-2 victory on Friday. Clarkson has killed off 51-54 power plays (94.4%) at Cheel this season. The last power-play goal the Knights allowed on their home ice came in the 3-1 win over St. Lawrence on December 7 when the Saints went 1-of-7.....Clarkson’s power play is 11th in the nation, clicking at 24.8% (28-113). The Knights went 2-of-3 at Princeton.....Clarkson ranks second nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 1.73 goals per game, giving up just 21 in the first 13 games of 2020.....Offensively, the Green and Gold are 24th in Division I, averaging 2.93 goals per game.....Sophomore center Josh Dunne is Clarkson’s leading goal scorer with 13 tallies, tied for fourth overall in ECAC Hockey. He is tied for second on the Knights in points with 27 and in plus/minus at +10. He has a team-high eight power play markers, second most in the league..
...Junior Connor McCarthy leads Clarkson in scoring from the blueline with 20 points and nine goals, six of which have come on the power play. He leads all ECAC Hockey defensemen in goals and power-play tallies. Nine of his career 13 goals have come with the man-advantage.....Freshmen, right wing Anthony Romano (6-4) and center Mathieu Gosselin (2-8) have tallied 10 points each.....Clarkson is 11-4 on home ice this season and 324-154-55 all-time at Cheel for a .659 winning percentage in Potsdam since the 1991-92 campaign.
