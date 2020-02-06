POTSDAM - With its sights set upon winning the Cleary Cup as ECAC Hockey regular season champions, the Clarkson University men’s hockey team looks to add points to its league-leading conference totals on Saturday as it takes on archrival St. Lawrence in Canton with a 7:30 p.m. faceoff at the newly-renovated Appleton Arena.
The Golden Knights, guided by ninth-year Head Coach Casey Jones, Associate Head Coach Josh Hauge and Assistant Coach Mike Towns, stand atop the 12-team conference pack with seven games remaining in their regular-season schedule. Clarkson holds down first place in ECAC Hockey with a 12-3 mark, two points in front of Cornell, which has a game in hand on the Green and Gold.
Ranked 5th/6th in the national polls, Clarkson is one victory away from reaching the 20-win mark for the third consecutive season and for the fifth time in the past seven years, owning a 19-6-2 overall record.
Clarkson closed out a four-game home stand at Cheel Arena this past weekend with solid victories over Yale, 3-1, and Brown, 4-1.
It will be a big night for St. Lawrence on Saturday as they hold a special celebration for the official renovation of Appleton Arena. The Saints, who have played two games in the “new Appleton”, will be striving to gain their first home win of the season. St. Lawrence played its first 10 home games at SUNY Canton’s Roos House going 0-9-1, and then went 0-1-1 this past weekend at Appleton. St. Lawrence was shut out 2-0 by Brown on Friday, but came back to tie Yale 2-2 on Saturday to gain its first point in ECAC Hockey play since a 3-2 overtime triumph at Union on November 9. Winless since that victory in Schenectady, the Saints are 0-14-3 in their last 17 games. St. Lawrence owns a 3-20-4 overall record and a 12th-place 1-13-1 conference mark.
In the overall series between the North Country rivals, which began in the 1925-26 campaign, the Golden Knights hold an overwhelming 130-72-11 lead. Clarkson has won eight of the last 10 meetings and four straight including three this season, all close games at Cheel Arena in the 2019 portion of the schedule. The Green and Gold won a pair of non-league games in overtime (4-3, 3-2) on November 1-2 and then took two ECAC Hockey points from the Saints with a 3-1 league victory on December 7. The only time either team went 4-0 in the series during a single season was in 1992-93 when Clarkson skated to 6-0, 4-1, 3-1 and 5-3 victories. In three games last season. The Knights skated to a 6-2 non-league win in Lake Placid over the Thanksgiving break and then split a home-and-home ECAC Hockey series last December, winning 3-0 in Potsdam after dropping a 4-2 decision the night before in Canton. Clarkson’s last win in Appleton was a 4-2 triumph on December 9, 2017.
Devin Brosseau leads the Clarkson offense against the Saints with 11 points on one goal and 10 assists. He tallied two assists in each victory earlier this season. Haralds Egle has seven points, including a game-high four goals against the Saints. He tallied two goals, one game-winner and three assists in the first three games this season. Anthony Callin and Josh Dunne scored the overtime game-winners in the November victories. Frank Marotte posts a .921 save percentage and a 1.97 goals against average through 184 minutes in the rivalry.
KNIGHTS KNOTES: The only power-play goal scored against the Knights in 2020 was when Harvard’s top-rated unit connected on one of its nine man-advantages in Clarkson’s 5-3 win in Cambridge on January 18. The Green and Gold have also shutdown RPI (3-3), Union (6-6), Princeton (3-3), Quinnpiac (4-4), Dartmouth (5-5), Arizona State (2-2), Yale (4-4) and Brown (4-4) in the New Year (39-40, 97.5%). The Knights have killed off 17 straight.....Clarkson ranks third nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 1.81 goals per game, giving up just 18 in the first 10 games of 2020.....Offensively, the Green and Gold are 23rd in Division I, averaging 2.96 GPG.....Devin Brosseau, Haralds Egle and Frank Marotte have been selected for the fan voting portion for the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Vote for these three Golden Knights at https://www.hobeybaker.com/vote.....Brosseau and Egle are among the top 20 NCAA men’s ice hockey student-athletes, who excel both on and off the ice, who have been selected as candidates for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award®.....Egle leads the Green and Gold in scoring with 29 points. The senior right wing has tallied five goals and four assists in the first 10 games of 2020. He closed out the 2019 portion of the schedule with 13 points (5-8) in the last eight games before the break. Egle has amassed 102 points (42-60) through 130 career games. Egle was named ECAC Hockey Player of the Month for December.....Clarkson’s Captain, Brosseau has recorded a team-high 1.24 points per game. The left wing has tallied seven goals and a team-leading 19 assists for 26 points through 21 games. A graduate student, Brosseau has compiled 109 career points (39-70) through 137 games. Brosseau was named this week as a Top 5 Finalist for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award.....Marotte has played every minute (1629.58) in the Clarkson crease, the fifth most in the country, and is rated among the top goaltenders in the nation. The graduate transfer posts a 1.73 goals against average (3rd), a .938 save percentage (3rd), and a .741 winning percentage (5th) on an 19-6-2 record. Marotte, who starred at Robert Morris the previous three years, has twice been selected ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Week (10/14, 11/25) and was named conference Goaltender of the Month for October. He is one victory shy of 70 career wins (69-50-10).....Sophomore center Josh Dunne is tied as Clarkson’s second-leading scorer with 26 points , including a team-high 12 goals, seven of which have come on the power play (tied for 7th in the nation). He has a six-game point streak (5-4). Dunne, who tallied three goals over the weekend, holds the Knights’ plus/minus lead at +11.....Zach Tsekos was named ECAC Hockey Player of the Week after a five-point weekend. The junior center, who transferred from Sacred Heart, recorded a career-high four points (2-2) in the 4-1 win over Brown. He has 23 points (7-16).....Jack Jacome, who missed the first two games of his collegiate career with an injury, has played in the last 104 games for the Green and Gold. The Junior left wing has scored six goals and 10 assists this season, including seven points (4-3) in the past eight games.....Junior Connor McCarthy leads Clarkson in scoring from the blueline with 17 points and eight goals, six of which have come on the power play. He leads all ECAC Hockey defensemen in goals and is second in the nation for power-play tallies by blueliners. Nine of his career 12 goals have come on the power play.....Senior assistant captains, defensemen Jordan Schneider and Greg Moro lead the Knights in blocked shots with 39 and 36, respectively.....The Knights are 15-0-1 when leading through two periods this season and 58-2-4 when holding the lead through 40 minutes since the 2017-18 campaign.....Clarkson is 11-4 in home games and 8-2-2 on the road.....The Knights are 11-3 on Saturday nights, 8-3-2 on Friday.....Sophomore center Adam Tisdale and Jacome shared the team lead in game-winners with three each. Tisdale’s have all come in 2020. Four of his six goals this season have come over the past eight games. He has seven points through 19 games.....Freshman right wing, Anthony Romano tallied a career-high two assists in Saturday’s win over Brown. He leads the Knights’ rookies in points with nine (5-4).....Classmate, center Mathieu Gosselin follows right behind with eight points (2-6).Clarkson has gotten off to solid starts, netting the first goal in 19 of 27 games while outscoring the opponents 32-15 through the opening 20 minutes. The Knights, who have scored the nation’s third most goals through the opening 20 minutes, are 14-1-1 when scoring first.....The Knights have also been strong in the third period with a 24-15 goal differential, and have edged the opposition in the middle frame, 20-18.....In its 98th season, Clarkson boasts 74 winning campaigns and a 1,481-879-164 all-time record for a .619 winning percentage since 1920-21.....Four current Golden Knights have been selected in the NHL Draft. Junior Kris Oldham – 2015 by Tampa Bay (6th round, 153 overall), sophomore Nick Campoli – 2017 by Las Vegas (6th, 158), freshman Dustyn McFaul – 2018 by Boston (6th, 181) and freshman Anthony Romano – 2019 by Arizona (6th, 176).
