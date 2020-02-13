POTSDAM — The regular season is winding down with six games remaining and the Clarkson University men’s hockey teams finds itself firmly in the battle for the top spot in the ECAC Hockey standings.
Winners of their last three games the Golden Knights are in a first-place tie with Cornell atop the 12-team conference pack with a 13-3 league mark.
Guided by ninth-year head coach Casey Jones, associate head coach Josh Hauge and assistant coach Mike Townes, Clarkson is ranked 5/7th in the national polls and has reach the 20-win mark for the third consecutive season, owning a 20-6-2 overall record. The Green and Gold played just one game this past weekend, skating by archrival St. Lawrence for the fourth time this season with a 2-0 victory in Canton on Saturday.
Clarkson will face a stern challenge this weekend traveling to the southern region of the conference. The Knights face off against a surging Quinnipiac squad, ranked 15th in the polls, in Hamden, Conn., tonight and then travel to New Jersey to play Princeton at Hobey Baker Rink in New Jersey, a place they have not won at since early February 2014.
QUINNIPIAC TONIGHT
Unbeaten in its last four games (3-0-1) and at an 11-2-1 over its last 14 outings Quinnipiac has been one of the hottest teams in the country in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign. Ranked 15th in the country, the Bobcats stand at 17-9-2 overall and are in third place in the ECAC Hockey standings with a 10-4-2 league mark, just four points behind the Golden Knights and Cornell for the conference’s top spot. Quinnipiac played in a pair of overtime games on the road this past weekend, defeating cross-town rival Yale 3-2 in New Haven, CT and tying Brown 1-1 in Providence. The Bobcats are 10-2 at Frank Perrotti, Jr. Arena with their last home loss coming to Massachusetts 3-0 on Nov. 29.
Quinnipiac leads the all-time series, which first started with a 4-0 Clarkson win in Northford, Conn., on Feb. 8, 2000, 16-13-3. The Knights, however, are 3-2 in the past five meetings, including a 5-2 win Potsdam on Jan. 11. The teams split last season with both winning on the other’s home ice. The Knights skated to a 5-3 victory in Hamden, Conn., last Feb. 23. The teams split home victories during the 2017-18 campaign with Quinnipiac winning 4-1 and the Knights earning a 4-2 victory.
The teams also split in 2016-17 with each winning on the other’s home ice. Haralds Egle has tallied a team-high six points (3-3) in the series. Frank Marotte posts a .939 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA in one game as a Golden Knight against the Bobcats.
PRINCETON SATURDAY
Princeton, which hosts St. Lawrence on Friday, is struggling through a tough season with just a 3-16-4 overall record and an 11th-place 1-12-3 ECAC Hockey mark. The Tigers are on a current four-game losing streak after dropping two on the road over the weekend, falling 4-3 at Brown and 5-3 at Yale. Princeton’s last win was a 1-0 shutout over St. Lawrence in Canton on Jan. 11. Princeton has also defeated AIC, 2-1, at home on Dec. 10 and opened the season with a 5-3 victory at St. Cloud State on Nov. 1. The Tigers are 1-7-2 at Hobey Baker Rink.
Clarkson holds a decisive 85-34-7 lead in the all-time series against Princeton, which began with an 8-5 Knight victory in New Jersey on Jan. 17, 1928. The teams have played in tight games over the last 10 meetings with Clarkson holding a 5-3-2 edge. Eight of the last 10 games have been decided by one-goal-or-less and the other two were two-goal affairs. The Green and Gold won the first meeting this season 2-1 at Cheel Arena on Jan. 10. Hobey Baker Rink has proven to be a tough place for the Knights with their last victory in New Jersey coming on Feb. 8, 2014 (4-3). Last season, the teams skated to a 1-1 tie in late February. Clarkson is winless in its last five games at Princeton (0-4-1).
Right wing Haralds Egle (2-3) and defenseman Greg Moro (1-4) have a team-high five points through eight games in the series. Frank Marotte turned aside 23 of 24 Tiger shots in the 2-1 Clarkson win on Jan. 11.
KNIGHTS KNOTES: The only power-play goal scored against the Knights in 2020 was when Harvard’s top-rated unit connected on one of its nine man-advantages in Clarkson’s 5-3 win in Cambridge on January 18. The Green and Gold have also shutdown RPI (3-3), Union (6-6), Princeton (3-3), Quinnpiac (4-4), Dartmouth (5-5), Arizona State (2-2), Yale (4-4), Brown (4-4) and SLU (2-2) in the New Year (41-42, 97.6%). The Knights have killed off 19 straight.....Clarkson ranks third nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 1.75 goals per game, giving up just 18 in the first 11 games of 2020.....Offensively, the Green and Gold are tied for 24th in Division I, averaging 2.93 GPG.....Devin Brosseau, Haralds Egle and Frank Marotte have been selected for the fan voting portion for the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Vote for these three Golden Knights at https://www.hobeybaker.com/vote.....Brosseau and Egle are among the top 20 NCAA men’s ice hockey student-athletes, who excel both on and off the ice, who have been selected as candidates for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award®.....Brosseau has been named a Top 5 Finalist for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award.....Egle leads the Green and Gold in scoring with 30 points. The senior right wing has tallied five goals and five assists in the first 11 games of 2020. He closed out the 2019 portion of the schedule with 13 points (5-8) in the last eight games before the break. Egle has amassed 103 points (42-61) through 131 career games. Egle was named ECAC Hockey Player of the Month for December.
• Clarkson’s Captain, Brosseau has recorded a team-high 1.23 points per game. The left wing has tallied eight goals and a team-leading 19 assists for 27 points through 22 games.
Injured through the first four games of 2020, he tallied his first goal since December 14 with the game-winner in Saturday’s 2-0 victory at St. Lawrence. A graduate student, Brosseau has compiled 110 career points (40-70) through 138 games.....Marotte has played every minute (1,689:58) in the Clarkson crease, the fifth most in the country, and is rated among the top goaltenders in the nation. The graduate transfer posts a 1.67 goals against average (2nd), a .940 save percentage (2nd), a .750 winning percentage (4th) on an 20-6-2 record. and is tied for sixth in shutouts (3). Marotte, who starred at Robert Morris the previous three years, has twice been selected ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Week (10/14, 11/25) and was named conference Goaltender of the Month for October. He has posed 70 career wins (70-50-10).....Sophomore center Josh Dunne is tied as Clarkson’s leading goal scorer with 12 tallies
and is third in points for the Green and Gold with 26. He has a team-high seven power play markers (tied for 8th in the nation) and holds the Knights’ plus/minus lead at +11.....Nick Campoli came up with a big goal in Saturday’s win at St. Lawrence, scoring his second goal of the season and first since January 11 with 11 seconds remaining in the middle frame to give the Knights’ a two-goal cushion. He has six points through 24 games.....Grant Cooper recorded an assist on Campoli’s goal for his first point since December 13. Cooper, whose first two seasons were cut short at 11 games after suffering injuries, has skated in all 28 games recording six points and four goals.....Sophomore defenseman Michael Underwood also recorded an assist at St. Lawrence for his second point of the year. A solid, stay-at-home rearguard, Underwood has a +10 rating and is third on the team in block shots with 36.....Zach Tsekos was named ECAC Hockey Player of the Week on February 3 after a five-point weekend. The junior center, who transferred from Sacred Heart, recorded a career-high four points (2-2) in the 4-1 win over Brown (2/1). He has 23 points (7-16).....Jack Jacome, who missed the first two games of his collegiate career with an injury, has played in the last 105 games for the Green and Gold. The Junior left wing has scored six goals and 10 assists this season, including seven points (4-3) in the past nine games....Junior Connor McCarthy leads Clarkson in scoring from the blueline with 17 points and eight goals, six of which have come on the power play. He leads all ECAC Hockey defensemen in goals and is tied for second in the nation for power-play tallies by blueliners. Nine of his career 12 goals have come on the power play.....Senior assistant captains, defensemen Jordan Schneider and Greg Moro lead the Knights in blocked shots with 40 and 37.....The Knights are 16-0-1 when leading through two periods this season and 59-2-4 when holding the lead through 40 minutes since the 2017-18 campaign.....The Knights are 12-3 on Saturday nights, 8-3-2 on Friday.....Sophomore center Adam Tisdale and Jacome shared the team lead in game-winners with three each. Tisdale’s have all come in 2020. Four of his six goals this season have come over the past nine games. He has seven points through 19 games.....Freshman right wing, Anthony Romano tallied a career-high two assists in the 4-1 win over Brown. He leads the Knights’ rookies in points with nine (5-4).....Clarkson has gotten off to solid starts, netting the first goal in 20 of 28 games while outscoring the opponents 33-15 through the opening 20 minutes. The Knights, who have scored the nation’s third most goals through the opening 20 minutes, are 15-1-1 when scoring first.
