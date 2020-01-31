POTSDAM - Senior Matt Higgins tossed in 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting as the Clarkson University men’s basketball team ended a six-game losing streak in conference with an 84-72 victory over Vassar College Friday evening at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Golden Knights picked up a much-needed win to improve to 5-13 overall and 3-8 in the Liberty League. Vassar fell to 7-11 and 3-8 in conference games. Clarkson takes on Bard today at 4 p.m. while Vassar heads to St. Lawrence.
Friday marked Higgins’ fifth 20-point game of the season. He also moved into sole possession of fifth-place in program history in 3-pointers made with 167, leaving him two short of a tie for fourth with Josh Ordway (1996-2000).
Early on, junior Roburt Welch scored nine in less than six minutes, all on 3-pointers, to help the Knights get off to a quick start, but both offenses slowed near the midway point. Each team was getting to the rim and getting decent looks but not converting, but Vassar had the better of the chances and enjoyed a small 20-16 lead near the nine minute mark. The teams mostly traded baskets for the next few minute, but the Knights rattled off 13 straight points at the end of the half, only a last second mid-range jumper from Avni Mustafaj halting the Clarkson streak. Those 13 points in a little over three minutes allowed Clarkson to take an eight-point advantage into the locker room.
Clarkson recorded 23 rebounds in the first half, two more than the team had in the first meeting against Vassar. Reese Swedberg was particularly busy with 11 boards in just 14 minutes of play. Matt Higgins scored 11 in the opening half and Barryn Shark found his teammates five times on assists. For Vassar, Mustafaj scored 11 points on 5-9 shooting in just 14 minutes. Each team was just one make below 50 percent shooting in the opening half.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Shark and Welch in the first few minutes of the second half allowed the Knights to expand their advantage to 16 (51-35), and the margin hovered around that level for the next 10 minutes. Eventually, Clarkson opened things up and gained a 21-point lead (73-52) after a Higgins 3-pointer from the corner had the Knights’ bench cheering. However, those yells of encouragement turned as Vassar employed heavy pressure in the backcourt to cause turnovers and some ill-advised shots by the Knights. With 3:29 remaining, a free throw from Zach Bromfeld trimmed the gap to just 10 points (73-63). That was as close as things would get though and Shark hit a 3-pointer from the far corner with 85 seconds to go to push the lead back to 15, more than enough for the Knights to put things on cruise control for the remainder of the contest.
Higgins closed with 22 points, leading four Clarkson players in double figures. Swedberg finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 6-8 from the field. Welch ended up with 12 points and Hulbert added 11 points.
For Vassar, Zach Bromfeld shot 7-11 from the floor and 5-5 from the free throw line for 20 points and Avni Mustafaj ended up with 16 points. Zach Johnson had 12 points and nine boards off the bench for the Brewers and Lance Tebay tossed in 11 points.
BROCKPORT HALTS POTSDAM
The College at Brockport Golden Eagles (14-3, 9-1 SUNYAC) prevailed over the SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball team 77-74 in a game that went down to the wire on Friday night.
The teams came into the game tied for first place in the SUNYAC. The majority of the contest was close, as both teams traded leads for entirety of the second half. Jahidi Wallace led Brockport to the win with a game high 22 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Isaiah Brown (Westside Queens) led the Bears with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Brockport started the game hot, scoring the first nine points. Wallace introduced the scoring with a reverse layup. Tyler Collins capped off the early 9-0 run with a 3-pointer from the right wing. The shot forced a timeout by the Bears. Coming out of the break, Potsdam compiled a run of its own, scoring eight unanswered. Brown’s no look pass to Thomas in transition at the 15:09 mark got the Bears on the scoreboard. 3-pointers from senior captains Danny Delsol-Lowry (Queens) and Jayquan Thomas (Hollis) completed the burst. The Eagles took the largest lead of the game (10) with 3:14 left in the first half, after a pull-up jumper from Wallace. The Bears kept themselves within range after this, as their aggressiveness rewarded them with free throws. Delsol-Lowry closed the quarter with a reverse layup. The Eagles led 37-32 at halftime.
After a couple of free throws from Brockport, Delsol-Lowry struck for the Bears in the second half with a three at 18:12. Potsdam got even with the Eagles after a steal and transition layup from Thomas. Coming out of a timeout, Brown’s floater gave the Bears the lead at 45-43 with 14:35 to play. The teams traded leads for much of the second half. Tied 72-72 with 42 seconds left, Brown drew a foul and went to the line for free throws. He made both at the stripe to put Potsdam back in front. Brockport was also able to draw a foul on its next possession. Wallace hit one of his two free throws, getting the Eagles to within 74-73. On the inbound, the Bears tried to make a cross court pass, but Monte Stroman intercepted it. After the steal, Stroman scored on a give-and-go from Wallace, regaining the lead for the home team. With three seconds left, the Bears were forced to intentionally foul. Tyler Collins made both free throws for Brockport and the Bears called a timeout. With the score 77-74, the Bears drew up a play that got Brown open in the corner, but the shot fell short and the Golden Eagles held on for the win.
Collins finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Brockport. Stroman and Ashley posted 11 each.
For the Bears, Delsol-Lowry added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Thomas and freshman center Tyrese Baptiste (Brooklyn) had 13 each.
Brockport shot 38-percent from the field, while the Bears shot 35-percent.
The Bears (13-4, 8-2) are back in action this afternoon as they head to SUNY Geneseo for a matchup against the Knights at 4 p.m.
