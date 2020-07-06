POTSDAM - With 10 incoming freshmen this fall, the Clarkson University men’s hockey program has announced the largest recruiting class in head coach Casey Jones’ 10-year tenure.
Four forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders round out the Class of 2024, which will help to make up for the loss of nine veterans from last year’s squad.
Brothers, Alex and Charlie Campbell, Luke Mobley and David Silye will provide skill and depth up front. Noah Beck, Kaelan Taylor, Tommy Pasanen and Jordan Powers will help anchor the blueline. Ethan Haider and Jacob Mucitelli will push for playing time in the crease.
Eight of the recruits come from the United States Hockey League (USHL), while the other two come from the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and Central Canada Hockey League.
Clarkson’s incoming recruiting class is rated among the best in the nation by various recruiting sites and is ranked number one in ECAC Hockey and third in the nation by Neutral Zone.
“We feel we have a deep class coming in to add to a very solid group of returning players,” stated Jones. “We look for motivated student-athletes and this class has great resumes coming in, but most importantly all strive to get better. The thing I really like is we needed a little bit of everything, and we feel this group fills a lot of needs and gives us good depth at all positions. I like where we are at as a program in terms of tracking the right type of student-athlete to Clarkson and that is a testament to my staff. We have a blueprint and Josh (Hauge) and Mike (Towns) have done a great job on the road.” Below is a breakdown of the 10 newcomers in alphabetical order along with a quote from coach Jones:
--------
NOAH BECK
Freshman, Defense, Shoots Right
6-3, 191 – March 25, 2001
Richmond Hill, ONT /Fargo Force (USHL)
The top offensive defenseman for the Fargo Force last season, recording 27 points on four goals and 23 assists in 42 USHL games … Voted the Ontario Hockey Association’s top prospect in the 2018-19 season.
“Noah is a nice long defenseman. He had a good transition into the USHL last season and finished in the top 10 in scoring. He has real good vision and good stick skills. Noah has real good edges for a defenseman of his size.”
-------
ALEX CAMPBELL
Freshman, Forward, Shoots Left
5-11, 180 – February 27, 2001
Chateauguay, QUE /Omaha Lancers (USHL)
Selected by the Nashville Predators in the third round (65th overall) in the 2019 National Hockey League draft … A First-Team USHL all-star this past season with the Omaha Lancers, finishing with a team-high 18 goals and 39 assists in 46 games … Skated with the Canada West U19 team at the 2019 World Jr. A Challenge … As a 15-year-old in 2015-16, he scored 51 goals with 50 assists in 30 games for Quebec’s College Ste-Anne … Younger brother of fellow incoming recruit Charlie Campbell.
“Alex, coming in has a tremendous resume. The last two years he has been highly rated in both the BCHL and USHL. Alex has a high hockey IQ, elite speed and is a dynamic playmaker. Expectations are that Alex will make an immediate contribution for us.”
-------
CHARLIE CAMPBELL
Freshman, Forward, Shoots Left
5-10, 163 – December 1, 1999
Chateauguay, QUE /Cornwall Colts (CCHL)
Older brother of fellow incoming recruit Alex Campbell … Played 35 games for the Cornwall Colts in the CCHL last season after starting the 2019-20 campaign in the USHL by playing four games with the Omaha Lancers … Tallied 10 goals and 15 assists for Cornwall.
“Charlie is a good skating forward with a high hockey IQ. His skill set will help him adjust to college hockey as he gains strength to round out his game. We look forward to Charlie competing for ice time with his work ethic.”
-------
ETHAN HAIDER
Freshman, Goal, Catches Left
6-3, 209 – September 4, 2001
Maple Grove, MN/Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
Selected by the Nashville Predators in the fifth round (148 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft … Starting goaltender in the USHL last season for the Sioux City Musketeers … Posted a 3.32 goals-against average with an .891 save percentage … Helped the U.S. U19 team claim the Bronze Medal at the 2019 WJAC and was named U.S. Player of the Game after posting 37 saves in 2-1 overtime win against the Czech Republic … 2019 NAHL (Midwest) Goaltender of the Year with the Minnesota Magicians … Shares a local goalie coach (Dave Rogalski) with former Clarkson standout Jake Kielly.
“Ethan is a very athletic, goaltender with good size and possesses a high compete level. He played in a lot of games the past two years in juniors and his success in the USHL last season with Sioux City will provide a big boost as he competes for the starting role here at Clarkson.”
-------
LUKE MOBLEY
Freshman, Forward, Shoots Right
6-2, 203 – November 26, 1999
St. Louis Park, MN/Omaha Lancers (USHL)
A power forward who saw action in 50 games in the USHL last season … Started the year with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and record 11 points including seven goals through 17 games … Finished the year with the Omaha Lancers, tallying 15 goals and 11 assists in 33 games.
“Luke is a big body, heavy forward much in the same mold of Josh Dunne and Nico Sturm. He is a power forward who will add a lot to our team with his 200-foot game.”
-------
JACOB MUCITELLI
Freshman, Goal, Catches Left
6-3, 188 – March 24, 2000
Deerfield, NY/Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Was a fixture in the Lincoln Stars’ crease the past two season, playing in 58 USHL games since the 2018-19 campaign … Posted a .876 save percentage and a 3.37 goals against average in 31 games last year.
“I thought Jacob had a good season in terms of taking over the starting role for Lincoln last year. He has good size, is athletic and a good student of the game. Jacob’s strong finish in the USHL last year should set him up for success in college.”
-------
TOMMY PASANEN
Freshman, Defense, Shoots Right
6-5, 229 – July 30, 2001
Schweinfurt, Germany/Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
A two-year standout on the blueline in the USHL for Sioux City … Played in 100 games for the Musketeers since the 2018-19 campaign … Tallied 16 points, including 13 assists, and recorded a team-high 69 penalty minutes through 45 games last season … Has extensive international experience playing for German national teams.
“Tommy is a real good ingredient for us after graduating the likes of Greg Moro and Jordan Schneider. He is a big, solid defenseman who is really difficult to play against. A right-shot defenseman, the thing that separates Tommy from guys who are just known as defensive-defenseman is that his break-out capabilities are very good. Tommy will play a key role for us.”
-------
JORDAN POWER
Freshman, Defense, Shoots Left
6-1, 187 – July 13, 2001
Ottawa, ONT/Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Played the past two seasons in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars, serving as a captain in 2019-20 … Named a third-team league all-star last season … Skated in 43 games and recorded 33 points on four goals and 29 assists as the Stars’ top offensive defenseman last year … Led Lincoln in plus/minus with a +11 rating.
“Jordan is an offensive-defenseman who has a real good stick. We like the fact that he plays a 200-foot game. He is extremely competitive and has a high hockey IQ. We are very excited about what Jordan will bring to our lineup.”
--------
DAVID SILYE
Freshman, Forward, Shoots Right
5-11, 187 – March 2, 1999
Arnprior, ONT/Penticton Vees (BCHL)
Skated in the BCHL the past four seasons, the last two with the Penticton Vees … Served as a team captain in 2019-20 and was named Penticton’s Most Valuable Player … Was the Vees’ leading playmaker and second-leading scorer overall with 62 points on 20 goals and 42 assists in 58 games … Played for Canada West U19 at the 2019 WJAC.
“David is a great 200-foot player who had a real good career in the BCHL. He is a versatile forward who can play center or wing and in all situations. David is a real competitive player and will be an impact player for us in all facets of the game.”
-------
KAELAN TAYLOR
Freshman, Defense, Shoots Left
6-2, 185 – January 3, 1999
Oceanside, CA/Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)
A starting defenseman in the USHL the past two seasons for the Dubuque Fighting Saints, serving as an assistant captain in 2019-20 … Played in 43 games last year, recording nine assists and tied for the second best plus/minus for the Saints with a +20 rating.
“Kaelan is a nice long, athletic defenseman who skates well. He comes in with some leadership qualities after serving as a team captain for Dubuque last season. He fits the mold for who we are as a program in terms of his defensive play and athleticism on the backend.”
