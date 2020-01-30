POTSDAM - Crucial ECAC Hockey points are on the line for the Clarkson University men’s hockey team this weekend as the Golden Knights return to league play hosting Yale and Brown at Cheel Arena to close out a four-game home stand.
Both games are 7 p.m. starts
Nine games remain in the regular season, and Clarkson is striving for the ECAC Hockey regular season title along with a bid in the 16-team NCAA Tournament. Ranked 6/7th in the national polls, the Knights stand at 17-6-2 overall and hold a 10-3 league mark. The Green and Gold are tied with the nation’s number-one ranked team, Cornell, for the top spot in the conference with 20 points, but the Big Red have one game in hand on Clarkson.
The Knights closed out non-league play this past weekend with a split in two tightly played games against 13th-ranked Arizona State. Clarkson won the first game 2-1 on junior Jack Jacome’s overtime tally, but Sun Devils came back on Saturday with a 3-2 victory in extra-session action.
YALE FRIDAY
After starting the 2019-20 campaign with a 1-5 mark and just two wins through its first nine games, Yale has emerged as one of the better teams in the conference since early December. The Bulldogs have won eight of their last 11 games to stand at 9-10 overall. Yale holds down eighth place in the ECAC Hockey standings with a 6-6 league mark. At the Connecticut Ice Tournament this past weekend in Bridgeport, Yale took third place with a 3-2 victory over UConn on Saturday. The Bulldogs lost to Sacred Heart 6-2 in Friday’s opening round. In its last conference action, Yale pounded capital District foes Union (5-0) and RPI (4-1) in New Haven on January 17-18. The Bulldogs are 3-6 in road games.
In the rivalry against Yale, which first began in 1930, the Knights hold a commanding 78-40-8 lead. Clarkson is 4-1 in the last five meetings, including four straight victories. The Knights won 4-1 in New Haven on November 23. The teams split last year’s regular-season series with both winning on the other’s home ice. The Bulldogs knocked off the Green and Gold 2-1 in Potsdam, but the Knights took down Yale 4-2 in New Haven, CT. Clarkson then swept the Bulldogs in the postseason. Clarkson defeated Yale 3-1 and 5-2 in the last year’s quarterfinal round at Cheel on March 15-16. Devin Brosseau has a team-high nine points in the series on five goal and four assists. Haralds Egle has tallied eight points (2-6). Frank Marotte posted 27 saves on 28 shots (.964 save percentage) in the first meeting this season .
BROWN SATURDAY
Brown comes to the North Country with a little bit of momentum after snapping a 10-game losing streak in its last game. The Bears, who were off last week, defeated Union 3-2 in Providence on January 18. Brown, who plays at St. Lawrence on Friday, stands at 4-15 overall and is in 10th place in the ECAC Hockey standings with a 4-8 conference record. The Bears are 1-8 in away games with that lone road victory coming at Colgate (4-1) on November 9.
Clarkson holds an 11-1-1 advantage over Brown in their last 13 meetings and controls the series, which first began in 1952, 69-19-9. The Knights, who are unbeaten in the last seven games of the series (6-0-1), edged the Bears 2-1 in overtime on November 22. Clarkson skated past Brown twice last season, 5-1 and 4-0 in Providence. Brown’s last win in the series was a 5-2 victory on February 19, 2016 at Meehan Auditorium. The Bear’s last win in Potsdam was a 3-2 triumph on January 11, 2013. Haralds Egle has a team-high eight points in the series on two goals and six assists. Jack Jacome has tallied for assists and five points. Frank Marotte posts a .952 save percentage for Clarkson against Brown.
KNIGHTS KNOTES: Clarkson Men’s Hockey is dedicating its game against Yale on Friday to raising Concussion Awareness through the Headway Foundation. -NewToughPack.....Clarkson leads the nation in combined specialty teams play (117/201, .58.2%).....The Knights boast the number-one rated penalty kill in Division I, allowing just eight opponent power-play goals in 103 attempts (92.2%). Clarkson’s shorthanded unit was rarely tested over the weekend against ASU. The Sun Devils only had two power plays over the weekend, one in each game. The Knights allowed the visitors only one man-advantage shot on goal over the weekend.....The only power-play goal scored against the Knights in 2020 was when Harvard’s top-rated unit connected on one of its nine man-advantages in Clarkson’s 5-3 win in Cambridge on January 18. The Green and Gold have also shutdown RPI (3-3), Union (6-6), Princeton (3-3), Quinnpiac (4-4) and Dartmouth (5-5) in the New Year.....Clarkson’s power play is ranked 13th nationally, clicking at 22.4% (22-98). The Knights only had four combined man-advantage opportunities in the weekend series vs ASU, going 0-of-2 in both games.....Clarkson ranks third nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 1.88 goals per game.....Offensively, the Green and Gold are tied for 24th in Division I, averaging 2.92 GPG.....On Saturday, Clarkson suffered its first loss of the season when scoring first and when leading after the opening 20 minutes as Arizona State overcame a 2-1 first-period deficit to win 3-2 in overtime.....The Knights suffered their first overtime loss of the season and are now 4-1-2 in extra-session action.....Clarkson saw it string of Saturday night wins end at nine with the loss to ASU. The Knights, who last lost on Saturday, 4-2 to Cornell at Cheel on November 15, are 10-3 in the second game of the weekend. Clarkson is 7-3-2 on Friday nights.....The Knights are 13-0-1 when leading through two periods this season and 56-2-4 when holding the lead through 40 minutes since the 2017-18 campaign.....Devin Brosseau, Haralds Egle and Frank Marotte have been selected for the fan voting portion for the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Vote for these three Golden Knights at https://www.hobeybaker.com/vote.....Brosseau and Egle are among the top 20 NCAA men’s ice hockey student-athletes, who excel both on and off the ice, who have been selected as candidates for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award®.....Brosseau has been named one of 13 nominees for the prestigious 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award. Also selected as a nominee in 2019, Brosseau steers the Clarkson Hockey team’s community-service efforts. The award, which is celebrating its 25th year, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team, but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism. Brosseau was named ECAC Hockey’s Student-Athlete of the Year last season.....Clarkson’s Captain, Brosseau has recorded a team-high 1.32 points per game. The left wing has tallied seven goals and a team-leading 18 assists for 25 points through 19 games. A graduate student, Brosseau has compiled 108 career points (39-69) through 135 games.....Egle leads the Green and Gold in scoring with 28 points. The senior right wing saw a five-game point streak end in Friday’s win over ASU. He came back on Saturday with his team-high 12th goal of the season. Egle has tallied five goals and three assists in the first eight games of 2020. He closed out the 2019 portion of the schedule with 13 points (5-8) in the last eight games before the break. Egle shares the Clarkson lead in power-play markers with six and also has two game-winners. He has amassed 101 points (42-59) through 128 career games. Egle was named ECAC Hockey Player of the Month for December.....Frank Marotte has played every minute (1509:58) in the Clarkson crease, the sixth most in the country, and is rated among the top goaltenders in the nation. The graduate transfer posts a 1.79 goals against average (5th), a .936 save percentage (5th), and a .720 winning percentage (6th) on an 17-6-2 record. Marotte, who starred at Robert Morris the previous three years, has twice been selected ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Week (10/14, 11/25) and was named conference Goaltender of the Month for October.....Sophomore center Josh Dunne is Clarkson’s third-leading scorer with 23 points (9-14). He has a four-game point streak (2-4). Dunne holds the Knights’ plus/minus lead at +10.....Junior Connor McCarthy leads Clarkson in scoring from the blueline with 17 points and eight goals, six of which have come on the power play. He leads all ECAC Hockey defensemen in goals and is second in the nation for power-play tallies by blueliners.Nine of his career 12 goals have come on the power play.....Junior Jack Jacome scored his team-high third game-winning goal of the season just 65 seconds into Friday’s 2-1 overtime win vs. ASU. He has 14 points (5-9), including five (3-2) in past six games.....Freshman defenseman Dustyn McFaul’s first collegiate goal was one to remember when he finished off a coast-to-coast rush with a beautiful warparound tally to open the scoring on Saturday vs ASU. McFaul’s goal was selected USCHO.com’s Play of the Week.
