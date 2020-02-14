HAMDEN, CT - A fast start, some good bounces and solid third-period goaltending led the Clarkson University men’s hockey team to a 3-2 win over 15th-ranked Quinnipiac on Friday night as the Golden Knights stay atop ECAC Hockey.
Equaling its longest winning streak of the season at four games, the 5th-ranked Golden Knights improve to 21-6-2 overall and remain in a tie for first place in the ECAC Hockey standings with a 14-3 league mark. The Green and Gold play at Princeton tonight starting at 7 p.m.
Three freshmen played a leading role in the win. Mathieu Gosselin (Quebec City, QUE) and Anthony Romano (Richmond Hill, ONT) scored goals in the opening six minutes, while defenseman Dustyn McFaul (Waterdown, ONT) tallied a pair of assists and led the way with a +3 plus/minus rating from the blueline.
Sophomore Anthony Callin (Middleton, WI) connected for the game-winner and Frank Marotte (Longueuil, QUE), the graduate transfer in goal, posted a Clarkson career-high 39 saves, including 18 in the middle frame.
The Golden Knights were able to get on the board first when McFaul chased down a puck on the left wing and put it into the crease. Sophomore Chris Klack (Georgetown, ONT) got a couple of shots off before Gosselin shoved it over the line for his third of the season. The goal at 2:12 was reviewed and confirmed by replayed.
Clarkson struck quickly by again crashing the crease.
Junior defenseman Connor McCarthy (LaSalle, QUE) pushed the puck into the Bobcat zone on the right wing. Romano, took a pass from junior Zach Tsekos (Montreal, QUE), drove deep and centered the puck, which went off a defender in front and into the net at 5:59 for his sixth goal of the year to give the Green and Gold a quick 2-0 lead.
Quinnipiac would make it 2-1 when Michael Lombardi connected for this third of the year late in the period.
The Bobcats would tie the game early in the second period with a power-play score from Ethan Leyh at 2:36, breaking 19 straight penalty kills for Clarkson.
Late in the frame, Callin would put the Knights ahead. Callin took a loose puck low to the left circle off a feed from McFaul. Callin was able to get his shot off towards the net. For the second time in the game, a Bobcat stick changed the direction of the puck – this time end over end and past the goalie into the net for Callin’s third goal of the season at 14:58.
The score broke seven straight games without a point for Callin and gave McFaul and Gosselin (secondary assist) their second points of the contest and the first multi-point games of their careers.
Clarkson took that 3-2 edge to the locker room for the second intermission.
Quinnipiac goaltender Keith Petruzelli made two glorious saves to rob the Golden Knights of adding two third-period goals. Meanwhile, at the other end Marotte shut the door on the Bobcats by making 12 third-stanza stops.
Quinnipiac outshot Clarkson 41-24. Both teams skated on just one power play apiece, with the Bobcats scoring the only goal on the man-advantage.
Clarkson’s win clinched a regular season sweep of Quinnipiac. It was the second straight in Hamden and the fourth triumph in the last five meetings with the Bobcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.