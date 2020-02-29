HAMILTON - Ranked seventh in the nation and with an opportunity to continue a challenge for an ECAC Hockey regular season title, the Clarkson University men’s hockey tream skated to a 1-1 tie at Colgate in a tightly contested match-up of conference foes at Class of 1965 Arena.
The Golden Knights, who will finish second in the ECAC Hockey standings, play at Cleary Cup champion Cornell on Saturday at Lynah Rink in Ithaca in the final game of the regular season. The Knights own a 16-4-1 conference mark, three points behind the Big Red. Overall, Clarkson stands at 23-7-3.
The Knights held a 1-0 lead over Colgate until the final seconds of regulation when the Raiders scored the tying goal with just over four seconds on the clock.
Clarkson, which was outshot by the home team 28-23, held a 6-3 shot advantage in the five-minute overtime, but could not convert for its second score.
Frank Marotte (Longueuil, QUE) was sharp again in the Green and Gold crease with 27 saves, including 11 in the third period.
Both Clarkson and Colgate had abbreviated power plays in the opening period, but did not generate any goals. Marotte turned aside all four of the Raiders’ shots on goal. Colgate goalie Mitch Benson, making his first start since December 28, halted all five of the Knights’ shots on goal.
To start the second period, Colgate had Clarkson pinned in the defensive zone for the first minute. However, the Golden Knights weathered the storm and proceeded to start two straight minutes of offensive zone puck possession and pressure. Benson turned aside a couple of opportunities, but the Green and Gold would continue to keep the pressure going.
Finally, after a power play had just ended Clarkson’s forwards of Mathieu Gosselin (Quebec City, QUE), Nick Campoli (Toronto, ONT) and Adam Tisdale (Cochrane, ALB) worked the puck with multiple cross-ice feeds. With the Knights still in possession in the offensive zone, Campoli fed the puck to the left point for defenseman Brian Hurley (Dellwood, MN). Hurley guided his shot through traffic and Tisdale deflected it through the goalie and into the net at 16:56. The score was Tisdale’s seventh of the campaign. Hurley now has points in three of the last four with two goals and two assists.
Marotte stopped all nine Raider shots in the middle frame, including one attempt that got behind him and started to roll toward the goal line. At the other end, Benson turned aside seven of eight Golden Knight shots.
The two teams traded chances during the third period, but the next goal would not come until less than five seconds left.
With the Benson off to the bench, Colgate was able to generate offensive zone pressure and put pucks to the net. Off a bounce, the puck came to the left post where Tyler Penner tied the game with just 4.3 remaining in regulation.
Neither team scored in the extra session. The tie coupled with a Cornell win over St. Lawrence means Clarkson is locked in as the second seed in the ECAC playoffs.
Clarkson is 5-0-1 in the last six games against Colgate. In the last eight outings, the Green and Gold are 6-1-1.
