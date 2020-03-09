POTSDAM - The Clarkson men’s and women’s hockey teams will be in postseason action this weekend.
The Golden Knight Men will host Colgate in a best-of-three ECAC Hockey Quarterfinal series at Cheel Arena, beginning with Game 1 on Friday at 7 p.m.. Clarkson, the second seed, and the Raiders, the eighth seed, will faceoff again on Saturday in Game 2 at 7 p.m., and will play a deciding Game 3 if needed on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Making its eight consecutive appearance in the elite 8-team NCAA Division Tournament and ninth overall showing, the Clarkson Women will play Wisconsin in the quarterfinal round on Saturday in a 3 p.m. CT game in Madison, WI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.