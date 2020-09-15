POTSDAM — The Clarkson men’s and women’s hockey programs have added two new staff to fill the role of Video Coordinator for the 2020-21 season.
Coach Casey Jones has announced the addition of Jeremy Sylvain as the Men’s Hockey Teams’ Video Coordinator. Jeremy is a 2019 graduate of St. Lawrence University where he received a degree in Economics with a minor in Statistics. During his time as an undergrad, Jeremy attended the 2017 Ottawa Hockey Analytics Conference, where his paper was a competition winner. Also in 2017 he had a paper published in Rob Vollman’s Hockey Abstract: “Can We Predict Injuries.”
Jeremy is from Arundel, ME where he attended North Yarmouth Academy, where as goalie, he was captain his Senior year. Jeremy will be pursing his MBA from the Reh School of Business at Clarkson University.
Coach Matt Desrosiers and the Clarkson women’s hockey program announced the addition of Potsdam native Allie Compeau as a Video Coordinator for the Golden Knights. Compeau, a recent St. Lawrence University graduate, will be responsible for in-game video breakdown, team and player analytics, aid in the coordination of media efforts and coordinate elements of team travel and scheduling.
A 2019 graduate, Compeau majored in Sociology with a minor in Sports Studies and Exercise Science. While at St. Lawrence, Allie was a four-year member of the Saints Women’s Hockey Team. She was selected as the winner of both the Friends of St. Lawrence Hockey and Martha Middendorf Sportsmanship Awards, as well as receiving ECAC Hockey All-Academic honors. She was an active part of her community in the St. Lawrence County area, volunteering her time helping local youth hockey programs.
Compeau, a former three-sport standout at Potsdam Central School, is currently enrolled in the MBA program at the Reh School of Business at Clarkson. Both of her parents are Clarkson Staff members.
