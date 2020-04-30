POTSDAM — Clarkson University standout forward Kayla Friesen was the second overall pick of 2020 NWHL Entry Draft when the Connecticut Whale selected the Winnipeg, MAN native in the opening round on Tuesday night.
Golden Knights’ assistant captain Taylor Turnquist was chosen by the Boston Pride in the fourth round on Wednesday with the 24th overall pick.
Friesen played a key role at center in her lone year with the Golden Knights as Clarkson’s fourth-leading scorer. She averaged 1.07 points per game with 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points playing in 28 games. Friesen won the second most faceoffs for the Green and Gold (225) and posted a +19 plus/minus rating. A senior transfer from St. Cloud State, Friesen recorded 80 career points (26-54) in 131 collegiate games.
A defenseman, who also saw considerable time at forward this past season, Turnquist tallied three goals and nine assists in 2019-20 along with blocking 43 shots. The Blaine, MN Native, who played on two National Championship teams (2017, 2018) with the Knights, completed her Clarkson career with 40 points (8-32) in 158 games.
Previous Clarkson NWHL draft selections include; 2018 - Loren Gabel - 2nd Rd (8th) - Buffalo, 2017 - Savannah Harmon - 2nd Rd (6th) - Buffalo, 2016 - Cayley Mercer - 2nd Rd (6th) - Buffalo, 2015 - Erin Ambrose - 3rd Rd (9th) - New York, Shannon MacAulay - 5th Rd (15th) - Boston.
Established in 2015, the NWHL was the first professional women’s hockey league in North America to pay its players. The mission of the league is to fuel the continued growth of the sport and brand of pro women’s hockey. The league is made up of the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, and a new team in Toronto set to debut in the league’s sixth season.
