POTSDAM - A pair of standouts on the Clarkson University women’s hockey team, junior Elizabeth Giguere and senior Ella Shelton have been recognized as 2019-20 CCM/AHCA Women’s University Division Hockey All-Americans.
A right wing, Giguere highlighted the Golden Knights’ offense, while Shelton, Clarkson’s Captain, powered the Green and Gold defensive effort on the blueline.
Giguere, a three-time All-American and a two-time First-Team Selection, and Shelton, a Second-Team All-American, helped to lead Clarkson its ninth consecutive 20-win campaign with a 25-6-6 overall record and eighth consecutive appearance in the elite eight-team NCAA Tournament and ninth overall showing since 2010. Both Giguere and Shelton were First-Team ECAC Hockey All-Stars and helped the Green and Gold to a third place 14-4-4 league mark.
Giguere enjoyed another phenomenal season and added to her resume as one of the top players all-time in women’s college hockey. A Top 3 Patty Kazmaier Finalist, she was also named ECAC Hockey Player of the Year, ECAC Hockey’s Best Forward and First-Team conference all-star earlier this month.
NCAA’s leading goal scorer with 37 tallies in 37 games - seven more goals than any other player in Division I, Giguere tied for second in the country in points with 66. The Quebec City, Quebec native tied for the nation lead in game-winning goals with 10 and tied for second in the country in shorthanded markers with three. She tallied four power-play goals and posted a +39 plus/minus. Giguere finished the season with 13-game point streak with 14 goals and 11 assists since January 24. She tallied at least one point in 34 of the 37 games and recorded eight, two-goal outings. She scored all four Clarkson goals in 4-1 win at Harvard (2/21) to help Knights’ secure a top 4 finish in the league for the ninth consecutive season. Giguere has amassed 210 career points on 90 goals and 120 assists through just 118 games and is just four points shy of breaking Clarkson’s all-time points mark of 213, currently held by 2019 Patty Kazmaier Award winner, Loren Gabel ‘19.
A standout two-way defenseman, Shelton was also named a First-Team ECAC Hockey All-Star and was a Finalist for ECAC’s Best Defenseman Award. She led the Knights’ offensive efforts form the blueline and tied for fifth in scoring among the nation’s defensemen with 33 points on nine goals and 24 assists through 33 games. The Ingersoll, Ontario native scored four times on the power play, netted two game-winners, posted a +17 plus/minus and recorded a team-high 75 blocked shots. She recorded eight multiple-point outings and tallied a career-high four points on two goals and two assists in 5-0 win over Brown (2/7) at Cheel Arena. Shelton became only the third Clarkson defenseman to reach the century mark with 108 points on 26 goals and 82 assists through 153 games.
The 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner will be announced on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET. on USA Hockey’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
USA Hockey will utilize the premiere feature of both its Facebook and YouTube channels to share highlights of the top 10 finalists for this year’s Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as well as unveil the winner. Fans can tune in to either platform beginning promptly at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
On March 13, it was announced by USA Hockey that the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Ceremony and Brunch which was scheduled to take place March 21 in Cambridge, Mass., in conjunction with the 2020 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four, was canceled.
