ALBANY - Clarkson University’s Frank Marotte has been named one of three finalists for the ECAC Player of the Year in men’s hockey.
The other two nominees are Nick Abruzzese (Harvard) and Morgan Barron (Cornell).
During league play, there was no goaltender hotter than Marotte (Sr. - Longueuil, Que.), who posted a 16-5-1 record against ECAC Hockey opponents. The senior ranked first in GAA (1.63), second in save percentage (.940), and second in saves (546) in his 22 league starts. On the national stage, Marotte ranked fourth in both GAA and save percentage, and sixth in winning percentage.
Abruzzese (Fr. - Slate Hill, N.Y.) was the league’s leading scoring during ECAC Hockey contests this season, registering 31 points (11G, 20A) in 22 games played. He also finished in a tie for second in the nation with 1.42 points per-game, leading the next best rookie skater by a wide margin. His 44 points in a season were the most by a NCAA Division I freshman since the 2016-17 season.
Barron (Jr. - Halifax, N.S.) recorded 32 points in 2019-20, including 22 (11G, 11A) during league play. His +17 plus-minus rating was third amongst ECAC Hockey forwards, while his 14 goals was tied for fifth. The junior was the offensive leader of a Cornell team that spent much of the season ranked No. 1 in the nation, and ranked second in scoring margin (2.03).
The Player of the Year award will be announced on Friday at noon.
