POTSDAM - For the third time this season, Clarkson’s standout between the pipes, Frank Marotte has been named ECAC Hockey MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Week.
Marotte, who has been solid all year for the Green and Gold, enjoyed an especially strong weekend to help Clarkson extend its winning streak to a season-long five games. The Longueuil, Quebec native led the league’s goaltenders for the week in save percentage (.959) and goals against average (1.50) while backstopping the Golden Knights to a pair of victories on the road, which locked up a top four spot in the ECAC Hockey standings.
Marotte made a Clarkson career-high 39 saves in Friday’s 3-2 win at 15th-ranked Quinnipiac, and followed with 31 stops in the Knights’ 3-1 victory at Princeton, Clarkson’s first win at Hobey Baker Rink since February 8, 2014.
A graduate transfer, who starred the previous three seasons for Robert Morris, Marotte has played very minute in the Clarkson crease this season and rates as one of the top goaltenders in the country with a .941 save percentage (1st) and a 1.66 GAA (3rd).
Clarkson stands at 22-6-2 overall and is tied for first place in the ECAC Hockey standings with a 15-3 league mark with four regular-season games remaining. The Knights host Harvard and Dartmouth at Cheel Arena this weekend.
