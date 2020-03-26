POTSDAM - Frank Marotte, Clarkson’s All-Star goaltender has been named as one of 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, in was announced earlier this week by Let’s Play Hockey.
The Mike Richter Award honors the nation’s top collegiate goaltender. The seventh annual award will be presented April 10. The five finalists will be announced Monday.
Marotte is one of two goaltenders from ECAC Hockey on the prestigious list.
The senior transfer made a huge impression at Clarkson and in ECAC Hockey establishing himself as one of the top goaltenders in the nation. Marotte was selected ECAC Hockey’s Ken Dryden Goaltender of the Year and a First-Team League All-Star. He started all 34 games and played all but 44 minutes in the Golden Knights’ crease while backstopping the Green and Gold to their best regular-season record in 23 years and most conference victories since winning 18 in 1998-99. He helped to lead Clarkson to a 23-8-3 overall record, the ninth spot in the NCAA Pairwise and a second-place 16-5-1 ECAC Hockey mark.
“We were extremely fortunate to have Frank join our program this year,” stated Head Coach Casey Jones. “With the loss of Jake Kielly, who signed a NHL contract after his junior year, we knew we were going to need some more help in the crease this season. And Frank gave us an unbelievable effort.”
The Longueuil, Quebec native played the eighth most minutes (2019:49) in the country and rated among the top goaltenders in Division I. Marotte posted a .938 save percentage (4th), a 1.78 goals against average (4th), a .721 winning percentage (6th) and was tied for eighth in shutouts (4). He recorded 12 games with 30-or-more saves, including a season-high 39 stops in 3-2 victory at 15th-ranked Quinnipiac in Hamden, CT (2/14).
“Frank had the best, most consistent year I have seen at the position in my career,” said Jones. He was our go-to guy right from the start and carried that throughout the season, starting every game. The best thing about Frank is that he is very calm and that brushes off on the rest of the team. He gave us confidence right off the bat.”
