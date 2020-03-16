CLERMONT, FL – Sophomore Olivia Zoeller tossed an abbreviated one-hitter in the Clarkson University softball team’s second game as the Golden Knights split a doubleheader Sunday afternoon, falling in extras to Bridgewater State in the opener, 6-5 then beating the College of Wooster in five frames, 9-0.
The Golden Knights moved to 6-4 on the season and will face Keuka College and Mont St. Mary today.
Bridgewater State jumped out to an early lead in the first game, scoring twice in the first, once in the fourth, and then once again in the fifth, taking a 4-0 lead. Clarkson had the bases loaded in the first, but did not score, and the Knights had two runners on in the fourth but again could not push any runs across. However, the streak ended in the fifth when Clarkson tallied a pair with a two-out rally. After the first two hitters were retired, Hannah Bowen tripled and Michele Winn followed with a walk to put runners on the corners. Kyrstin Messier kept the rally alive by reaching on an error and Bowen scored to break the scoreless run, and the Knights added one more on a Sarah Vaccaro single. The Bears picked up another run in the sixth, but Clarkson rallied in what would have been its last at bat.
Opening up the bottom of the seventh, Winn doubled and Messier singled for runners on the corners and Vaccaro drove in both with a double. Pinch-hitting, Bridget Twaits hit a grounder to the second baseman and the Bears tried to cut the run down at the plate, but Vaccaro beat the throw to tie the game at 5-5.
In extras, an RBI groundout did the job for Bridgewater as the visitors scored once in the eighth. For Clarkson, Kayla Robert was placed on second and moved to third on a ground out by Danielle Whitham. After a walk put the game-winning run on first, Clarkson was closed out on a pop up and a line out to end the contest.
Game two ended up being shortened, but it didn’t look like that would be the case in the early going. Clarkson did score early, tallying one in the top of the first when Kayla Robert led off the game with a home run to center field, but the Knights were quiet until the fourth inning when they picked up two more runs. Hanna Bowen singled and stole second, putting her in scoring position for Michele Winn’s double. Maddie Brink later grounded out to push another run across to give Clarkson a 3-0 edge through four frames.
Clarkson broke the game open in the top of the fifth with six runs. Bridget Twaits singled and Kayla Robert followed with another hit. Twaits then stole third, but that swipe ended up mattering little as Danielle Whitham walked to load the bases. Clarkson then began a merry-go-round as Hannah Bowen singled up the middle for one run, Winn hit one through the right side to send in another and Kyrstin Messier reached on an error to allow another run to score, making it 6-0. Sarah Vaccaro then hit a sacrifice fly to plate another run and Maddie Brink singled home the eighth run. Leah Allen’s run-scoring ground out gave Clarkson an insurance run for the bottom half of the inning.
Olivia Zoeller needed just one run of support as she tossed five strong innings, allowing only a first inning single and a second inning walk, retiring the final 11 hitters she faced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.