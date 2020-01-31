POTSDAM - Specialty teams came up big for the Clarkson University men’s hockey team on Friday night as the Golden Knights defeated Yale 3-1 in ECAC Hockey action at Cheel Arena.
Boasting the best-combined special teams play in the nation, the Golden Knights went 2-of-6 on the power play and were perfect on the penalty kill, shutting down the Bulldogs on all four of their man-advantage chances, while also scoring a shorthanded marker.
With its 10th home win of the season, Clarkson improves to 18-6-2 overall and holds down first place in the ECAC Hockey standings with an 11-3 league mark. The Knights host Brown tonight at 7 p.m. to close out a four-game home stand.
The Knights’ power play was clicking in the opening 20 minutes, striking twice on a pair of man-advantage opportunities to grab a quick 2-0 lead.
Junior Jack Jacome (Caledon, ONT) started the scoring midway through first, connecting on a diagonal pass from the left point by senior defenseman Greg Moro (Edmonton, ALB). Jacome one-timed the pass from the bottom of the right circle at 10:23 for his sixth goal of the season. Sophomore defenseman Brian Hurley (Dellwood, MN) also assisted.
At 3:07, sophomore Adam Tisdale (Cochrane, ALB) knocked in a rebound in front off a shot by freshman Mathieu Gosselin (Quebec City, QUE) for his sixth goal of the season and fourth of the New Year. Hurley picked up his second assist of the night.
The Bulldogs forced a turnover at the Clarkson blueline late in the stanza and capitalized with Tyler Welsh’s goal at 17:48.
The number-one ranked penalty kill was put to the test in the middle frame against Yale and responded by killing off both of the visitors power plays in the period, allowing the Bulldogs just two shots on their man-advantages.
Bidding to tie the game in third frame, Yale, with two more power plays, outshot the Green and Gold 11-7 over the final 20 minutes, but Frank Marotte (Lonqueuil, QUE) was on top of his game and shut down the visitors en route to a 24-save effort in the victory.
With 3.2 seconds remaining in regulation and Clarkson on the penalty kill, junior Zach Tsekos (Montreal, QUE) won a faceoff in the neutral zone back to sophomore Josh Dunne (O’Fallon, MO) who scored into the empty net right before the final horn sounded for a shorthanded goal to seal the Knights’ fifth straight win over Yale.
POTSDAM DOWNS CORTLAND
The SUNY Potsdam men’s hockey team (5-14-1, 4-7-1 SUNYAC) hosted SUNY Cortland (9-8-1, 4-7-1 SUNYAC) Friday night as the two teams battled for critical SUNYAC points.
The Bears were able to use a first period hat trick from senior captain Vincent Guimond (Sorel-Tracey, QUE) to defeat the Red Dragons by a final score of 4-1. The Bears handed the Red Dragons their first loss in eight games as they entered the night 6-0-1 in their last seven games.
Cortland jumped on the score sheet early in the first period. Just 58 seconds into the opening stanza, Alex Storjohann was able to beat Bears goalie Michael Paglucca (North Reading, MA) from the slot after Doug Elgstam fed him from behind the Potsdam net. Sean Perichak also assisted on the goal. The Bears jolted to life following the Cortland goal, evening out play and creating their own offensive opportunities. The Red Dragons were whistled for a 5-minute major boarding penalty as the period approached the halfway mark and the Bears took full advantage of the power play time. Freshman defenseman Ryan Lieth (Warwick) sent a pass from the point to senior forward Bryce Ferrell (Buffalo) on the wall that he would deflect to Guimond waiting near the goal line. Guimond would strike for his first of the game as he fired a tough-angle shot through the five-hole of Cortland netminder Nick Modica. More power play time would follow for the Bears after their first tally. The Bears would strike once more before the major penalty expired as Lieth once again started the play at the point, this time feeding sophomore forward Tom Terranova (Middletown, NJ) who attacked the net, drawing multiple Cortland penalty killers. A quick feed to the backdoor left Guimond all alone to bury the puck for his second goal of the night. Guimond would complete his hat trick with just 8 seconds remaining in the period, once again on the power play. Ferrell fed the puck across the top of the Cortland zone to junior defenseman Joseph Richardson (Palm Beach, FL). Richardson fired a shot intentionally wide for Guimond to redirect into the net behind Modica. The Bears would take the two-goal advantage into the break.
The second period featured no scoring for either team. The Bears fired 11 shots on goal, the Red Dragons recorded 12. The Bears successfully killed off four penalties in the middle stanza. Cortland was whistled for one penalty, but the Bears were unable to add to their lead.
The Bears slammed the door shut in the third period, keeping the Red Dragons off the score sheet once again. Strong play in net by Paglucca, coupled with strong forechecking and penalty killing was a recipe for success in the final twenty minutes of play. The Bears killed off three more penalties in the third period, and freshman defenseman Connor Cruickshank (Brampton, ONT) sank his first collegiate goal into an empty net to seal the victory.
Paglucca finished with 40 saves in net for the Bears, while Modica was strong in net for the Red Dragons with 42 saves.
The Bears host Oswego State tonight at 7 p.m. for another SUNYAC showdown.
