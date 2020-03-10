POTSDAM - From the very start of Tuesday’s non-league tilt, the Clarkson University men’s lacrosse team was in control, producing a six-goal first quarter and cruising to a 15-5 victory over Oswego State at Hantz Field.
The Golden Knights improved to 3-1 on the season while the Lakers suffered their first defeat to drop to 3-1. Clarkson is scheduled to play Vassar College on Saturday afternoon.
One of the key components to Clarkson’s success on Tuesday was the dominance provided by faceoff man Riley Holzman, who won 19 of his 22 tries inside the center circle and picked up 11 groundballs to get the Clarkson offense rolling. Bryan Penney went to the left side twice to score two goals in the first 90 seconds, bouncing in his first attempt and then shooting into the top corner for his second. Just 40 seconds later Clarkson was off to a 3-0 lead when Matt Corbett converted off a pass from Pierce Currie, and the Knights were off and running.
Clarkson’s offense would slow somewhat from that hot start, scoring three times in the final eight-plus minutes, and that trend continued in the second quarter when the Knights scored twice thanks to tallies from Conor Bartlett and Evan Burgett. The Clarkson defense kept Oswego State scoreless in the first half, limiting the Lakers to just seven total shots, with only one requiring a save from Kevin Dyckman. In that stretch, Clarkson also forced 15 turnovers and won the battle of groundballs 19-11, though much of that was accounted for in faceoffs.
Oswego broke through with three goals in the first six minutes of the second half, but the Knights’ defense returned to form, keeping shots soft with solid stick-checks and forcing attempts wide. Oswego pulled to within six after a man-up goal at 9:22, but that was as close as the Lakers would get as Clarkson scored five of the next six goals for a double-digit lead.
Pierce Currie had five points on three goals and two assists and Conor Bartlett also added five points with two goals and three assists. Penney scored three times while Jay Considine had three points on a goal and two assists, also adding four groundballs. Sebastian Geiger also kicked in a goal and an assist. Derek White produced three groundballs and caused two turnovers, and Dyckman added five groundballs and two caused turnovers to his total of six saves in the Clarkson crease. For Oswego State, Kevin O’Donnell was busy, making 18 saves and adding four groundballs. The Oswego offense saw seven players score one point, with five different goal scorers.
SUNY Potsdam 15, Castleton 6: Across the Raquette River, the Bears (3-1) pulled away from a 6-1 halftime lead for the convincing win. Former Canton Central standout Josh Huiatt anchored the winning attack with three goals and three assists. Potsdam Central products Cam Talcott and Keenan O’Gorman both tallied two goals and an assist along with Cole Zeller, another Canton alum.
Connor Rider led Castleton (1-3) with three goals. Jared Fountaine added a goal an assist.
Ben Fuchs, the reigning SUNYAC Goalie of the Week, turned aside eight shots working the crease for the win while Maxx Ingison posted seven stops for the Spartans.
The Bears are slated to host a nonleague game against Marian University on Thursday starting at noon.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
The SUNY Potsdam women’s lacrosse team defeated Husson University of Maine 18-7 on Tuesday in Hilton Head, SC.
Freshman attack Anita Reitano (Averill Park) had a career-high eight points on two goals and six assists to lead the Bears (2-2). Senior attack Alli Stark (Walworth) scored three goals and freshman attack Hannah Stevenson (Canton) had two goals and an assist. Senior midfielder Alexa Ferrer (Warwick), sophomore attack Macy Reid (Orchard Park), senior Ashley-Lee Burrowes (Brentwood), junior midfielder Keira Thacker (Oakville, ONT) and junior midfielder Zoe Morgenroth (Liverpool) each scored twice. Senior captain Sam Mace (Canton) added one goal.
