POTSDAM - Despite a slowed output in the second half, Vassar had more than enough offense to keep the Clarkson University women’s masketball team at a safe distance, downing the Golden Knights 77-55 in Liberty League action Friday night at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Golden Knights dropped to 6-11 overall and 2-9 in the Liberty League while Vassar improved to 13-5 overall and 9-2 in conference games. Clarkson will look to get back on track today when it faces Bard College starting at 2 p.m.
The first time the two teams played, Clarkson could only muster five points in the first quarter and found itself down by nearly 20 after the opening 10 minutes. On Friday night, however, the Golden Knights matched their first-half total from early January in the opening quarter, shooting 8-for-17 from the floor with three 3-point field goals. Though Clarkson led only briefly in the opening moments of the game, the Knights stayed within single digits in the first 10 minutes and trailed by just seven when Hannah Earl hit a late jumper at the end of the first period.
In the second, the Knights were down by just five after a mid-range jumper from Mariah Benavides at the 5:27 mark, but Vassar stretched the lead to 16 at the half thanks to some hot shooting from the perimeter. Five different players hit 3-pointers in the final five minutes of the half for the Brewers, as Vassar was 5-8 from long range in the period.
At the break, Emma Buonanno led the Knights with 10 points on 5-6 shooting. Both Jackie Cenan and Sophie Nick were in double figures for Vassar, having scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. The Brewers shot 18-29 (62.1%) in the first half.
In the third quarter, the Knights pulled to within 12, but again Vassar made shots from the outside to quickly turn the tides. The first basket of the fourth quarter put the Brewers up by more than 20, and only briefly did the Knights cut the margin below that figure for the rest of the contest.
Hannah Earl finished with 19 points while Emma Buonanno tallied 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, shooting 8-13 from the floor. For Vassar, Jackie Cenan closed with a game-high 22 points, shooting 7-9 from the field with four 3-point field goals. Isa Peczuh ended up with 14 points, Sophie Nick had a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Sarah Gillooly came off the bench for 12 points on 5-8 shooting for the Brewers.
BROCKPORT STOPS POTSDAM
The College at Brockport (7-10, 4-6 SUNYAC) used a fourth quarter run to defeat the SUNY Potsdam women’s basketball team (6-10, 3-7) for a 72-59 win on Friday night.
Freshman forward Caroline LaFountain (Saratoga Springs) led the Bears with 15 points and sophomore guard Dyamon Hunter (Bronx) had 13 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
The Golden Eagles built first quarter leads of 4-0 and 15-8, but both times Potsdam bounced back and trailed just 17-15 after the first 10 minutes. Hunter scored seven points and sophomore forward Deyvn Elliott (Bronx) and LaFountain each had four.
Brockport opened a 23-17 lead 1:20 into the second, but an 11-4 run from the Bears gave them a 28-27 advantage with 4:10 left in the half. A 6-2 finish gave the Golden Eagles a 33-30 edge at the break. Freshman guard Tsai Lewis (Cortland) and Hunter each scored four in the second quarter and sophomore guard Katelyn Flanagan (Canton) sank a three.
Potsdam stayed within striking distance, but a late push gave Brockport a 51-43 lead at the end of the third quarter. Elliott added four to her total and freshman guard Bella Barner (Liverpool) hit a three to get Potsdam within one, but the Golden Eagles scored 10 of the quarter’s final 13 points.
The Bears opened the final quarter with a 7-3 run to close within 54-50 with 8:15 to play, but Brockport ended the game on an 18-9 run to seal the 72-59 win. Flanagan had five points in the quarter, including her second three, and LaFountain and Lewis each added four.
Lewis, Elliott and Flanagan each finished with eight points, while Elliott grabbed seven boards and Lewis had six.
Kylee Rosbrook had a huge game for the Golden Eagles with 24 points and 21 rebounds. Serena Sordetto scored 11 points and Chelsea Henry had nine points and nine rebounds.
The Bears head to SUNY Geneseo this afternoon for a 2 p.m. tip-off.
