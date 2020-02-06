POTSDAM - A four-game home stand at Cheel Arena begins the stretch run for the Clarkson University women’s hockey team, which has six games remaining in the regular season.
The Golden Knights, who are striving to secure a top four spot in the ECAC Hockey standings, enter the weekend in fourth, owning a 9-3-4 league mark. The Knights, guided by 12th-year Head Coach Matt Desrosiers and assistants Britni Smith and Tony Maci, are seven points shy of first-place Cornell and two points in front of Saturday’s afternoon’s opponent, fifth-place Yale. The Green and Gold host Brown on Friday. Ranked seventh in the national polls, Clarkson is two victories shy of skating to its ninth consecutive 20-win campaign with an 18-4-6 overall record. Clarkson gained two hard-earned points over the weekend in Central, NY, tying 4th-ranked Cornell 1-1 in Ithaca, and battling to a 2-2 draw against Colgate in Hamilton to extend its current unbeaten streak to four games (2-0-2).
BROWN FRIDAY
Clarkson enters the weekend with a 25-4-3 record over Brown all-time and is on a 25-game unbeaten streak (23-0-2). The Golden Knights have been great offensively against the Bears averaging 4.06 goals per game but has been equally great defensively holding Brown to 0.94 goals per game. The Green and Gold are 13-1-1 when playing Brown at Cheel Arena, with the lone loss coming in 2006. Along with its unbeaten streak, Clarkson is on a 12-game win streak against the Bears and have averaged a staggering 6.75 goals per game. During that same 12-game stretch Brown has scored six total goals and has been shutout six times. Elizabeth Giguere and Michaela Pejzlova have been outstanding against the Bears with both tallying double-digit points. Giguere leads the way with six goals and seven assists for 13 points while Pejzlova has four goals and seven assists. Marie-Pier Coulombe started the first game with Brown this year, and stopped all 17 shots to secure the shutout in the 6-0 Clarkson win.
Brown enters the North Country series at 3-18-2 overall and is 2-13-1 in ECAC play. The Bears are in 11th place, five points above the winless Engineers. The Bears’ two conference wins came against RPI (2-1, 2-0) and they were able to fight to a 2-2 tie against Dartmouth in the first semester. Brown has struggled mightily to put points on the board this season. With just six games to go the Bears have just one double-digit point scorer after having four last year. Their lone player in double figures is Shay Maloney who has 11 points on five goals and six assists. Shay’s five goals is also tied with fellow sophomore Tina Paolillo for the most goals on the team. Calla Isaac has started 15 of the team’s 23 games and has a 3-12-0 record with two shutouts and a 3.65 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. Hayley Kliczko has a 0-5-2 record when taking over for Isaac and has a 3.94 goals against average and a .878 save percentage.
YALE SATURDAY
The Golden Knights have a 24-7-1 record against Yale all-time but have dropped two of the last three to the Bulldogs. Last season in New Haven, Yale broke an eight-game Clarkson win streak with a surprising 5-1 upset of the Knights. When the series came to Potsdam, Clarkson held serve with a 5-1 win of its own. Much like last year, the Bulldogs were able to upset Clarkson this season scoring five goals in the 5-2 win. The Golden Knights have been dominant at home with a 14-2-0 record. Elizabeth Giguere and Michaela Pejzlova each have 13 career points against Yale. Giguere has six goals and seven assists while Pejzlova has five goals and eight assists. Marie-Pier Coulombe is looking to have a much better game against the Bulldogs this time around. Last year Yale was able to chase Coulombe out of the game with three first period goals. In this year’s matchup Coulombe stopped 16 shots but it was not enough in the loss.
Yale is enjoying a bit of a resurgence this season with a 13-10-0 record with six games remaining. This is the first time since the 2014-15 season that the Bulldogs have surpassed the 10-win mark. Yale has hit the 15-win mark just twice in its history and is well on its way to that this season. The big reason Yale has improved this year is because of how well the team has played at home. The Bulldogs are 8-3 in New Haven, but are out of the top-4 in the ECAC because of a 4-6 road record. After taking down the -5 Golden Knights 5-2, Yale rattled off six straight wins. However, the Bulldogs had that streak broken this past weekend after losses to Princeton (2-1) and Quinnipiac (3-1). Claire Dalton has 23 points to lead the offense while Emma Seitz, Elle Hartje, and Charlotte Welch each have 20 points. This is a welcome development after just one scorer had over 20 points last year with 21. Emma Seitz leads the team with 16 assists while Charlotte Welch has been the team’s most dangerous scorer with a team-high 11 on the year. Goaltenders Gianna Meloni and Tera Hofmann have split their duties starting 12 games and 11 games respectively. Meloni has a 6-6 record with a 2.40 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. Hofmann has three shutouts and is 7-4-0 this year with a 2.01 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.
KNIGHTS KNOTES: Brown won four of the first six matchups in the all-time series against Clarkson, but has not won a game against the Knights since. Clarkson holds a 25-4-3 record over Brown and is unbeaten in the last 25 games (23-0-2) since 2007. The Bears have not scored more than one goal in a game with Clarkson since the 2011-12 season. The Knights shut out Brown in Providence, 6-0 on January 11.....Clarkson is 24-8-1 all-time against Yale and has won eight of the last ten matchups between the two, however, the Bulldogs are 2-1 in the last three meetings. Yale won the first game this season, 5-2 in New Haven, CT on January 10. The Golden Knights have lost just twice at Cheel (1/7/05 & 1/30/15) against the Bulldogs.....The Knights are unbeaten at home this season at 10-0-2 and own a 232-65-33 all-time record at Cheel.....Clarkson is ranked third nationally in defense, allowing only 1.57 gpg, and 10th offensively, 3.21 gpg.....Captain Ella Shelton is bidding to become only the third Clarkson defenseman in the Golden Knights’ Century Club. Through 144 games, she has amassed 24 goals and 75 assists for 99 points. Shelton is tied for 6th in the nation in points per game for defensemen (1.00) this season with seven goals and 17 assists through 24 games.....Selected ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Week, Marie-Pier Coulombe has been very impressive in the Clarkson crease since seizing the the number one role on November 8 and starting the last 18 games. The sophomore ranks among the nation’s the top three goaltenders in save percentage (.944) and GAA (1.28) through 25 games. She combined for 57 saves on 60 shots in the two ties over the weekend.....Elizabeth Giguere is closing in on 200 career points as she nears the end of the regular-season of her junior campaign. ECAC Hockey’s leading scorer and ECAC Player of the Month for January and November, Giguere has amassed 194 career points (78-116) through just 109 games (1.78 ppg). She has 50 points and 25 goals in 28 games this year, 13 more points and seven more goals than any other conference player. Giguere trails only 2019 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Loren Gabel ‘19 (213 points) on Clarkson’s scoring charts.....The Knights are 16-0-1 when leading through 20 periods.....Clarkson is 13-1-3 when scoring first.....The Knights have outscored their opponents 30-16 in the first period, 31-16 in the middle frame and 28-12 over the final 20 minutes of regulation.....The Knights are 15-0-1 when scoring three-or-more goals.....Gabrielle David is second in the nation for points by a freshman with 31 on 11 goals and 20 assists through 28 games and is tied for third among rookies in plus/minus at +20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.