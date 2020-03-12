POTSDAM - Making its eighth consecutive appearance in the elite eight-team NCAA Tournament and ninth overall showing since 2010, the Clarkson University women’s hockey team has established itself as one of the premier programs in Division 1.
Winners of the 2014, 2017 and 2018 National Titles, the Golden Knights face a stiff challenge in their bid to advance to the Frozen Four for the fifth straight season and the chance to add a fourth trophy to their resume. The Knights take on defending National Champion, No. 2 seed Wisconsin on its home ice this weekend in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Knights and Badgers will face off on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT in LaBahn Arena with the winner advancing to the 20th annual Frozen Four at Boston University on March 20 and 22.
Ranked seventh in the country, Clarkson, guided by 12th-year Head Coach Matt Desrosiers and assistants Britni Smith and Tony Maci, travels to Madison, WI with a 25-6-6 overall record. The Knights earned a top-four finish in the ECAC Hockey standings for the ninth straight season, posting a third place 14-4-4 league mark.
The Badgers and the Golden Knights have played six games in their history with Wisconsin leading 4-1-1. Clarkson won the most important of the six, however, beating the Badgers 3-0 in the 2017 National Championship to give the Knights a second national title. Wisconsin defeated Clarkson twice earlier that season at Cheel Arena, winning 3-2 in overtime on October 14 and 4-1 October 15.
The Badgers exacted a measure of revenge for the 2017 championship game loss with a 5-0 victory in last year’s Frozen Four semifinal game.
Clarkson is 1-0-1 at LaBahn Arena with a 1-1 tie and a 4-0 loss on January 24-25.
Ella Shelton and Michaela Pejzlova are the only current Knights with a point in the Clarkson-Wisconsin series with one assist each.
Ranked among the top two teams in the country throughout the season, Wisconsin owns a 28-5-3 overall record. The Badgers finished first in the WCHA standings with 17-4-3 league mark. Wisconsin, which ran off win streaks of 10 and 11 games during the regular season, cooled off a bit down the stretch. The Badgers are 2-3-2 since February 8, including a 1-0 overtime loss to Ohio State in the WCHA Final Faceoff Championship game held at the University of Minnesota this past Sunday.
Wisconsin is 12-1-1 at LaBahn Arena with the only home blemishes a 3-1 loss and a 1-1 tie to the Buckeyes in their last games in Madison on February 15-16.
The Badgers defeated Harvard 5-1 on November 29 in Nashville, TN in their only game this season against ECAC Hockey competition.
Top 3 Patty Kazmaier Award Finalist, senior forward Abby Roque, born in Potsdam, NY, is the daughter of former Clarkson assistant coach Jim Roque.
KNIGHTS KNOTES: Clarkson is 1-1 against Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers shut out the Green and Gold 5-0 last year in the semifinals at Quinnipiac. The Knights won their second National Title in 2017 with a 3-0 victory over Wisconsin in St. Charles, MO.....The Knights are 1-4-1 against Wisconsin overall. Clarkson is 0-1-1 at LaBahn Arena Arena having tied (1-1) and lost (4-0) to the Badgers on their home ice on January 24-25, 2015.....Clarkson is 11-5 in the NCAA Tournament, including a 5-3 mark in the quarterfinals. The Knights will be playing the opening round on the road for only the fifth time and for the first time since 2016. Clarkson is 1-3 in quarterfinal games played on the road. In its last NCAA appearance at an opponent’s home rink, the Green and Gold defeated Quinnipiac 1-0 in Hamden, CT on March 12, 2016. Clarkson lost at Minnesota in 2010 (3-2 ot), at Boston University in 2013 (5-3) and at Boston College in 2015 (5-1).....The Knights, winners of the past three ECAC Hockey Tournament Championships, saw their string of consecutive conference playoff victories end at 14 with a 5-1 loss to Princeton in the league semifinals played at Cornell this past Saturday.....A Patty Kazmaier Award Top 3 Finalist, Elizabeth Giguere is the leading goal scorer in NCAA Hockey with 37 tallies in 37 games. The junior right wing, who has seven more goals than any other player in Division I, has posted 66 points. Named ECAC Hockey’s Player of the Year and Best Forward, Giguere is a two-time All-American and was USCHO.com Player of the Year last season after a 73-point (26-47) campaign. Giguere has amassed 210 career points on 90 goals and 120 assists through just 118 games. The Quebec City, Quebec native is just four points shy of breaking Clarkson’s all-time points mark of 213, currently held by 2019 Patty Kazmaier Award winner, Loren Gabel ‘19.....Giguere, who is tied for the nation lead in game-winning goals with 10, has a current 13-game point streak with 14 goals and 11 assists since January 24. She has tallied at least one point in 34 of the 37 games. Giguere scored the Knights’ lone goal in the ECAC Hockey semifinal loss to Princeton last Saturday.....Clarkson has played in four overtime games in the NCAA Tournament the past two years and Giguere has scored the winning goal in three of those and set up the winner in the other game. She tallied the deciding goal in the 2-1 overtime victory against Colgate in the 2018 National Championship game. Giguere has 21 career game-winning goals.....Sophomore goaltender Marie-Pier Coulombe has continued the legacy of outstanding play in the Clarkson crease. After playing just 130 minutes in her freshman campaign last year, Coulombe has emerged as one of the top goaltenders in the country this season. The Carignan, QUE native ranks third in the nation in save percentage (.949) and goals against average (1.23) and is tied for fourth in shutouts with seven through 34 games. She has started the last 27 games and owns a 23-6-5 record. Coulombe, a finalist for ECAC Goaltender of the Year, was named a conference Second-Team ECAC Hockey All-Star.....Clarkson’s second-leading scorer, Gabrielle David leads the nation’s rookies in scoring with 38 points through 37 games, including a Division I best 24 assists among freshman. She was named ECAC Rookie of the Year. A center, David posts a +24 plus/minus to go along with five power-play goals, three game-winners and one shorthanded tally.....Clarkson’s Captain, senior defenseman Ella Shelton is the Green and Gold’s third-leading scorer and fifth in the nation with points from the blueline with 33 on nine goals and 24 assists. She is only the third Golden Knight rearguard to reach the century mark and has 108 career points (26-82) through 153 games. Shelton was a finalist for ECAC Hockey’s Best Defenseman award and named a First-Team ECAC Hockey All-Star.....Clarkson is ranked third nationally in defense, allowing only 1.49 gpg, and tied for 12th offensively, 3.00 gpg.....The Knights are 9th overall in combined special teams play (54.2%, 149-275). Clarkson is 8th on the penalty kill (89.2%, 124-139) and 11th on the power play (18.4%, 25-136).....The Knights are 2-1 vs. WCHA competition this season. Clarkson split a weekend series at Minnesota Duluth on October 4-5 with a 4-2 win and a 2-0 loss. The Knights also shut out Minnesota State 4-0 in the first round of the Windjammer Classic in Burlington, VT on November 29.....Clarkson is 6-4-4 in road games and 13-3-3 in games played on Saturday.....The Knights are 22-0-1 when leading through two periods.....Clarkson is 19-1-3 when scoring first.....The Knights have outscored their opponents 34-18 in the first period, 41-23 in the middle frame and 34-14 over the final 20 minutes of regulation.....The Knights are 17-0-1 when scoring three-or-more goals and 25-1-1 when scoring at least twice.....Brook McQuigge is Clarkson’s second leading freshman scorer with 17 points (8-9).....Clarkson’s three rookie defensemen have played a solid role in the Knights’ stingy defensive effort and have contributed offensively. Lauren Bernard has played in all 37 games, recording 13 points (2-11) and a +23. Stephanie Markowski has 11 assists and a +15 through 36 games. Emily Wisnewski has skated in 35 games and tallied five points (1-4) and a +4. She recorded an assist on the opening goal of the postseason.....Clarkson’s fourth-leading scorer Kayla Friesen missed the last two games of the regular season and the first two games of the postseason with an injury. The senior transfer from St. Cloud State has tallied 30 points (10-20) in 28 games.....Back in the Golden Knights’ lineup after missing the previous six games prior to the ECAC playoffs, Clarkson’s fifth-leading scorer, Michaela Pejzlova came through with the overtime game-winner in the Game 1 2-1 conference postseason victory over Colgate (2/28). The senior center has three game-winning goals this season and 15 for her career. Pejzlova, who tallied an assist in the league semifinal game against Princeton, has 24 points (8-16) in 30 games this season and 166 (64-102) through 148 career games.....Clarkson has suffered a significant amount of injuries this season, and on the final weekend of the regular season the Knights were without the services of players who accounted for 496 combined points in their careers.....In its 17th season as a NCAA Division I program, Clarkson has amassed an all-time record of 404-173-67 for a .679 winning percentage since the 2003-04 campaign.
