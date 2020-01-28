CANTON - Perhaps fatigued from two games just a few days ago, the Clarkson University women’s basketball team and St. Lawrence were both troubled on offense, but the Saints found the bottom of the net enough in the second half to claim a 51-32 win over the Golden Knights in Liberty League action Tuesday night at Burkman Gymnasium.
The Golden Knights fell to 6-10 overall and 2-8 in the Liberty League, while St. Lawrence improved to 12-5 and 8-2. Clarkson hosts Vassar College and Bard College this weekend at Alumni Gymnasium.
The good news for the Golden Knights in the opening 20 minutes was that the team held St. Lawrence to just 14 points, five of which came from the free throw line. However, Clarkson’s struggles were just as bad as St. Lawrence’s, as the Green and Gold made just three shots with a stretch of nearly 15 minutes without a make. Clarkson opened the game with the first points, but was then scoreless for the rest of the first quarter, watching three different Saints make 3-point field goals. St. Lawrence only made free throws in the second quarter, going 0-for-13 from the floor, but Clarkson was only marginally better, going 2-for-17. The two teams also combined for 24 turnovers in the first half.
The two teams broke out of their collective funks early in the second half, Clarkson matching its first half total for points in barely four minutes of the third quarter. St. Lawrence also started to figure things out, especially on the interior. After not making a single shot from inside the 3-point arc in the first half, the Saints made five of their first eight interior shots in the third quarter. That sudden proficiency turned the game from a single-digit margin to a lead in the teens for the Saints. By the end of the quarter, both teams had more than doubled their output, but St. Lawrence was busier with 22 points compared to Clarkson’s 12 points in the period.
The fourth quarter was similar to the third, but the two teams did more trading of baskets, as Clarkson was unable to make any 3-pointers to spark a rally to truly put pressure on the Saints.
Hannah Earl finished with a team-best eight points and also grabbed five rebounds. Rachel Marion chipped in seven points, nine boards and four steals while Emma Buonanno had six points and six boards.
For St. Lawrence, Ava McCann led all scorers with 13 points and Katie Frederick notched seven points and 10 rebounds.
