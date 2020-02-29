POTSDAM - For the second straight day, Marie-Pier Coulombe was excellent in net for the Clarkson University women’s hockey team, stopping 28 shots in a 2-0 Golden Knights’ win against Colgate Saturday afternoon in the second game of the ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals at Cheel Arena.
The Golden Knights, ranked seventh in the most recent national polls, improved to 25-5-6 overall while the Raiders saw their season come to an end at 17-15-6, the third straight year Clarkson has eliminated Colgate in the postseason. The Green and Gold advance to the ECAC Semifinals for the eighth straight year and are in search of a fourth straight conference championship. Clarkson also reached the 25-win mark for the fifth straight season.
In a near mirror image of Friday night’s game, both teams provided plenty of offense without much in the way of results for the scoreboard. Each team had its share of blocked shots as most of the chances that got through to the goalies were routine saves. That changed in the 14th minute of the game as Marie-Pier Coulombe was called up for a solid pad save at the 13:15 mark and only 20 seconds later Brooke McQuigge challenged Liz Auby on a 2-on-1.
A few minutes later, Rosy Demers was called for hooking on Elizabeth Giguere, possibly saving a goal as Giguere was alone in front trying to receive a pass. It turned out to not matter, as Clarkson scored only 19 seconds in to the player-advantage, though it would take more than three minutes to figure that out.
Clarkson was busy on its power play and appeared to have beat Auby, but no goal was confirmed and the power play went on. Colgate eventually killed the penalty and a stoppage all the way at the 18:14 mark sent the officials to the replay booth. There, the referees discovered that Elizabeth Giguere’s first shot was blocked and she quickly recovered the rebound, skating to the boards at the bottom of the circle and dropping a pass back to Gabrielle David, where the freshman wristed a shot through a narrow opening between the post and Auby’s glove at 16:08. Ella Shelton also picked up an assist on the play, having started the play by giving the puck up to Giguere.
Each team had chances in the second period as both carried the play for short bursts that saw lots of scoring opportunities. The best of the frame probably came late for the Raiders when a turnover near the blue line allowed Malia Schneider to come free for a one-on-none against Coulombe. However, Lauren Bernard skated in from the periphery and broke up the play before a shot was attempted.
Colgate opened the third period on the power play after Giguere was whistled for a slashing penalty near the end of the second in retaliation for an uncalled tripping play, but the opportunity for the Raiders turned into little as Clarkson continually cleared the zone. Colgate got only two shots off during the power play, with just one making it on goal.
The two teams skated 4-on-4 midway through the period, but neither team could put together prolonged offense in the open ice. The Raiders didn’t help themselves late when a body-checking call was made with about seven minutes to go, but Clarkson was unable to cash in with an extra skater.
Clarkson could have found itself on the power play a few more times late as play became rough late, but the Knights didn’t need the extra skater to end the game. With less than two minutes remaining and Colgate seemingly needing to pull its goalie, Clarkson put pressure on the Raiders in their defensive end, keeping Auby between the pipes for an extra minute longer than the Colgate staff would have liked. With 47 seconds remaining, Auby was off, but Colgate failed to muster much in the way of offense, and the Knights put the game away with an empty-netter with just 3.3 seconds left when Kristy Pidgeon skated in alone to close things out. Shelton and David earned assists on the final goal of the game.
Clarkson finished with a narrow 29-28 edge in shots, Coulombe making 28 saves for her seventh shutout of the season. Auby denied 27 shots for the Raiders. Clarkson finished 1-for-3 on the power play and Colgate was 0-for-2 on the power play.
